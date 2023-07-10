Army saves 900 students in Punjab as PM Modi assures flood-hit states of help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured chief ministers of northern flood-affected states of all assistance from the Center as army units and NDRF teams launched rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana are reeling from monsoon fury as incessant rains continue to batter the region for the third day in a row.

The army rescued 910 students and 50 others from a private university in Punjab after it was flooded with water due to heavy rains and NDRF teams were also deployed to affected areas, a statement said. official released on Monday.

The civil administration of Punjab and Haryana had earlier requested the help of the army for the rescue operation, which had sent the flood relief columns of the army’s western command to help the administration. in flood-affected areas of both states.

“After assessing the situation on the ground, the rescue and relief columns reached the affected areas. The rescue team along with army engineering detachments worked through the night (between Sunday and Monday) to evacuate the stranded people and helped prevent the floodwaters from breaking the channels,” he said. -he declares.

A total of 38 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday and inquired about the extent of damage to life and to property due to excessive rainfall in the States.

PM @Narendra Modi met with senior ministers and senior officials and provided an update on the situation following excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local governments, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected. PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 10, 2023

The Prime Minister inquired about the condition of the roads including the Char Dham Yatra, the condition of agriculture, farmers and crops and the driving of the Kanwar Yatra.

While the rain in the north of the country has killed more than 20 people, as well as caused landslides and flash floods in the region, the 15 teams of the NDRF are deployed in Punjab, 12 in Uttarakhand and 11 in Himachal Pradesh.

Some NDRF reserve teams are also ready to take on any emergency challenge in Delhi where the Yamuna River is flowing at 203.58 meters and is expected to reach 205.5 meters by tomorrow morning.

“Other locations may face problems as a few reservoirs will be open tomorrow. NDRF will be deployed accordingly to deal with any challenges,” NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi told ANI news agency.

Some rescue operations were also undertaken by NDRF personnel in each of these three states – Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. “Rescue operations were carried out in almost every state, and it lasted all night.”

“Relief material has also been provided to many places. Relief materials have been provided to those stranded in certain safe places. These materials were provided to these people with the help of the state administration and state agencies,” Shahedi told ANI.

The meteorological bureau has predicted that heavy rains will continue over most parts of northern India including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in over the next two days.

In Himachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods, triggered by incessant rains, have damaged homes, structures and crippled normal life. Some stores and vehicles were also washed away by flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba as all major rivers such as Ravi, Beas and Satluj are in flood.

The government of Himachal Pradesh closed all public and private schools and colleges in the state for two days (July 10 and 11).

Landslides and flash floods have also been reported in neighboring Uttarakhand, with rivers crossing the danger zone.

A red alert has been issued for Kathua and Samba districts in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Sunday after being suspended for three days.

IMD said an interaction between a western disturbance coming from the Arabian Sea and monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal had the impact of a double whammy resulting in torrential rains of unprecedented intensity .