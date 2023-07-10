Politics
Army saves 900 students in Punjab as PM Modi assures flood-hit states of help
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured chief ministers of northern flood-affected states of all assistance from the Center as army units and NDRF teams launched rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.
Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana are reeling from monsoon fury as incessant rains continue to batter the region for the third day in a row.
The army rescued 910 students and 50 others from a private university in Punjab after it was flooded with water due to heavy rains and NDRF teams were also deployed to affected areas, a statement said. official released on Monday.
The civil administration of Punjab and Haryana had earlier requested the help of the army for the rescue operation, which had sent the flood relief columns of the army’s western command to help the administration. in flood-affected areas of both states.
“After assessing the situation on the ground, the rescue and relief columns reached the affected areas. The rescue team along with army engineering detachments worked through the night (between Sunday and Monday) to evacuate the stranded people and helped prevent the floodwaters from breaking the channels,” he said. -he declares.
A total of 38 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday and inquired about the extent of damage to life and to property due to excessive rainfall in the States.
PM @Narendra Modi met with senior ministers and senior officials and provided an update on the situation following excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local governments, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected.
PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 10, 2023
The Prime Minister inquired about the condition of the roads including the Char Dham Yatra, the condition of agriculture, farmers and crops and the driving of the Kanwar Yatra.
While the rain in the north of the country has killed more than 20 people, as well as caused landslides and flash floods in the region, the 15 teams of the NDRF are deployed in Punjab, 12 in Uttarakhand and 11 in Himachal Pradesh.
Some NDRF reserve teams are also ready to take on any emergency challenge in Delhi where the Yamuna River is flowing at 203.58 meters and is expected to reach 205.5 meters by tomorrow morning.
“Other locations may face problems as a few reservoirs will be open tomorrow. NDRF will be deployed accordingly to deal with any challenges,” NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi told ANI news agency.
Some rescue operations were also undertaken by NDRF personnel in each of these three states – Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. “Rescue operations were carried out in almost every state, and it lasted all night.”
“Relief material has also been provided to many places. Relief materials have been provided to those stranded in certain safe places. These materials were provided to these people with the help of the state administration and state agencies,” Shahedi told ANI.
The meteorological bureau has predicted that heavy rains will continue over most parts of northern India including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in over the next two days.
In Himachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods, triggered by incessant rains, have damaged homes, structures and crippled normal life. Some stores and vehicles were also washed away by flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba as all major rivers such as Ravi, Beas and Satluj are in flood.
The government of Himachal Pradesh closed all public and private schools and colleges in the state for two days (July 10 and 11).
Landslides and flash floods have also been reported in neighboring Uttarakhand, with rivers crossing the danger zone.
A red alert has been issued for Kathua and Samba districts in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Sunday after being suspended for three days.
IMD said an interaction between a western disturbance coming from the Arabian Sea and monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal had the impact of a double whammy resulting in torrential rains of unprecedented intensity .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/india-news/army-rescues-900-students-in-punjab-as-pm-modi-assures-flood-hit-states-of-all-help-147304.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Army saves 900 students in Punjab as PM Modi assures flood-hit states of help
- Author, astronomer and actor ponder multiple interests in new memoir
- China announces strong table tennis team for Hangzhou Asian Games
- Fast fashion giant Shein changes strategy and takes on Amazon with market expansion
- Community Warriors, Episode 13: TechTown – [email protected]
- Twin earthquakes rock Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir; No damage was reported
- Imran Khan seeks IMF ‘guarantee’ for timely general election in Pakistan: report – Reuters
- Prabowo said Jokowi very happy with the development of industrial defense
- Bollywood Roundup: Rasika Dugal, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, more…
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Trump publicly attacks Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
- 23 Wolverines at NHL Development Camps