Politics
Boris Johnson fails to deliver mobile with Covid WhatsApps before inquest deadline
Boris Johnson is still in possession of his old mobile phone containing crucial WhatsApp messages despite a strict deadline set by the Covid inquiry for all relevant material.
Rishi Sunaks’ government was unable to hand over the former PM’s old phone which contains vital Covid-era messages until May 2021 before Monday’s deadline.
Covid inquiry chair Baroness Hallett had given the Cabinet Office until 4pm to hand over Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp, notebooks and diaries after the government lost its legal challenge in a defeat humiliating in court last week.
No 10 and the Cabinet Office both pointed out that Mr Johnson had said he had not handed over the phone in time for the messages to be viewed and passed on to the inquiry.
However, Mr Johnson’s office said his team was still working with government security officials on the best way to turn on the old phone, insisting he wanted to co-operate fully with the investigation.
Mr Johnson is working with government-appointed technical consultants to carry out this ongoing process, the former Tory leadership spokesman said. The Independent.
He continues to cooperate fully with the investigation and, as previously stated, has no objection to disclosing the material in question to the investigation, the spokesperson added.
Mr Johnson’s old mobile phone, known as Phone 1 in Whitehall, has proven to be a thorny issue since a series of disputes between his side and the Sunak government erupted earlier this year.
He was forced to switch off the device and switch to a new mobile in May 2021 after a security breach: it appeared that his number had been available for free online for 15 years.
The Independent understands that Mr Johnson’s representatives and the Cabinet Office are still discussing how the phone should be safely turned on and how data should be extracted.
Mr Sunaks’ official spokesman said all the required material had been handed over by the 4 p.m. deadline, pointing out that the Section 21 investigations order requested material that was in the government’s possession.
It’s not in our possession, so it’s not up to us to hand it over, he said. We are looking to help the investigation.
A Cabinet Office source also said the phone was still in the possession of Mr Johnson, but government officials continued to back him in an attempt to gain access to the material.
Government lawyer Parm Sahota wrote to the inquiry last month to say the Cabinet Office continues to work with security partners and Mr Johnson’s representatives to assess security issues with the device.
The government had fought a request by the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Heather Hallett, to release unredacted documents, saying it should not have to hand over unambiguously irrelevant documents.
But the argument was dismissed by High Court judges last week, who said the fact that a material order would produce irrelevant documents did not invalidate it or mean it could not be legally exercised.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer told the inquiry on Monday that Brexit has taken staff away from pandemic preparedness. Resources have been diverted to EU exit planning, he told the inquest.
Sir Michael McBride said the work of the Department of Health had also been affected by the absence of a Stormont executive in Belfast between 2017 and 2020.
Former Prime Minister Baroness Arlene Foster is due to appear on Tuesday, and former Deputy Prime Minister and former Health Minister Michelle ONeill is due to appear on Wednesday.
