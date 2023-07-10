Trump lawyer Alina Habba quits ex-president’s defense team





Alina Habba, an attorney representing former President Donald Trump in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against him, among other cases, is quitting her defense team, her campaign announced Friday.

Habba will now assume the role of legal spokesperson and general counsel in Trumps Save America PAC, the press release said.

Habba said it was an honor to be asked to take on this position.

Being able to devote more time to publicly addressing her many legal issues is the privilege of a lifetime, she said.

Steven Cheung, director of communications for the Trumps campaign, praised the Habbas’ work on the former presidents’ legal team.

Alina has worked diligently and tirelessly on numerous witch-hunt cases that were wrongfully brought against President Trump, Cheung said.

James sued Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization last September over his alleged long-running tax evasion scheme following a three-year investigation.

Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unfairly enrich himself and deceive the system, thereby deceiving all of us, James said at the time.

Trump called the investigation a witch hunt.

Habba is involved in the Classified Documents case in which Trump was charged with 37 counts related to the Espionage Act.

Habba had also testified before the federal grand jury to investigate Trump’s handling of top secret files after he left the White House.

She previously told a New York court that she personally searched every room in Trumps Mar-a-Lago residence and office in May 2022, to comply with a subpoena in the James case.

Following Trump’s indictment, Habba told Fox News she was ashamed of being a lawyer.

What they do is they say, Oh, look at that shiny ball, Jesse. Look at the shiny ball. Let’s go after Trump. Whatever you hear about the Bidens, don’t worry. Trump, Trump, Trump. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome and now he’s getting so sick, Habba told Jesse Watters last month.

Habba struggled to defend Trump over a leaked 2021 recording of the former president discussing a highly classified file compiled by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff when Trump was president, about potential attacks on Iran.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/alina-habba-donald-trump-letitia-james_n_64ac04a4e4b0b64176386953 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos