Donald Trump faces critical time as two legal deadlines approach





Donald Trump’s ongoing legal troubles may soon expand as two ruling deadlines in separate cases arrive in the coming days.

The first July 13 deadline involves the Department of Justice (DOJ), which must decide whether to allow a libel suit brought against the former president by E. Jean Carroll when he was in office to go from before or decide that he enjoys immunity.

The second deadline in Georgia is less defined and focuses on indications that Trump could soon be indicted in connection with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose office has been investigating whether the former president and his entourage committed a crime in their attempts to nullify the 2020 election.

The GOP presidential primary frontrunner has previously faced state-level charges of falsifying business documents in New York and federal charges as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents investigation.

Donald Trump prepares to deliver a speech during a Nevada Republican Volunteer Recruitment event on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. The former president faces delays in two court cases against him on Thursday and in the coming weeks. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The libel lawsuit Trump faces from Carroll is separate from the civil lawsuit in which a New York jury found Trump responsible for sexually abusing Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s and later defaming her character while denying that the assault had taken place and ordered her to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

The current libel suit, which Carroll filed in 2019, focuses on comments made by Trump as president while denying the charges, including telling The Hill that the attack could not have happened because ” she’s not my type.”

A day after the civil lawsuit ruling, Trump showed up at a CNN town hall where he again attacked and insulted Carroll as a “crazy job,” denied ever meeting her, and suggested the allegation of abuse was a “made up story”. Carroll later sought to amend his 2019 lawsuit to include Trump’s comments on CNN, as well as seeking an additional $10 million in punitive damages.

The 2019 lawsuit has been stalled for years as courts must determine whether Trump is immune from liability because his comments were made while he was president — who was backed by both the DOJ under the leadership of former Attorney General Bill Barr in the Trump administration and current Attorney General Merrick Garland in the Biden administration.

However, recent DOJ court documents suggest they are reassessing that position, due to “collective developments” including Trump’s mayor’s comments on CNN.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who cleared Carroll to move forward with his 2019 lawsuit against Trump last month, gave the DOJ a July 13 deadline to decide whether they want to withdraw from the case or decide that Trump has immunity.

The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment.

Elsewhere, there are hints that Trump could be charged by prosecutors in Georgia.

Trump denies any wrongdoing in connection with the investigation, which originally focused on Trump’s January 2021 phone call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger in which the former president asked him to “find 11,870 votes, which would have helped him beat President Joe Biden in the last election.

The investigation then expanded into other areas, including allegations that Trump and his allies conspired to send a group of fake voters to falsely claim that Trump had won Georgia in 2020.

In April, District Attorney Willis wrote in a letter to County Sheriff Pat Labat saying she expects to announce decisions on whether to bring charges between July 11 and September 1, a timeline that begins Tuesday. .

In her letter, Willis said she wanted to give local, state and federal agencies enough time “to ensure that our law enforcement community is prepared to protect the public” if the former president is to appear. in court to face charges, as well as be prepared to deal with potential violence.

However, if indictments in the Georgia investigation are forthcoming, it seems more likely that they will occur in the coming weeks.

It was previously reported that Willis had asked most of his staff to start working remotely from July 31 to August 18. Willis also asked judges not to schedule in-person trials or hearings during those weeks, which is seen as a strong indication that charges could be announced around this time.

“I can’t imagine District Attorney Fani Willis asking the court to step aside from any other cases if she wasn’t going to charge people and bring them to court in these first two weeks of August.” , legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said during a May episode of his YouTube show Justice Matters.

“So it’s a big development. It’s a cryptic development, yes. But it’s a big development that signals indictments are coming.”

