Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh to inquire about damage caused by heavy rains and floods | News from Shimla







The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the extensive damage to life and property in the state due to severe flooding and heavy rains. SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday made up Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to inquire about the devastating impact of heavy rains and floods in the state.The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the extensive damage to life and property in the state due to severe flooding and heavy rains. Sukhu also provided an update on the current situation and asked for liberal help from the central government to deal with this natural calamity.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that the state government is monitoring the situation closely as the incessant rains have led to severe flooding, landslides and extensive damage to roads, water supply and infrastructure. electricity.

He shared that the calamity had tragically resulted in the loss of 17 lives and widespread destruction, with property worth thousands of crores swept away.

Highlighting the impact of the torrential rains on Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said the lives of many in the state had been badly affected.

He assured that the state government was actively engaged in helping those affected by the floods. Efforts are underway to provide essential supplies to those stranded and arrangements are being made for their airlift once weather conditions improve.

Sukhu expressed deep gratitude to the Prime Minister for the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue operations. However, he pointed out that Himachal Pradesh would need substantial help from the Union government to recover from the heavy losses caused by this calamity.

The Chief Minister called on the Prime Minister to consider extending a special economic package to facilitate the process of state recovery.

The Prime Minister assured the Prime Minister of the unwavering support of the Union Government.

He promised to provide all possible assistance to help the state overcome this crisis and expressed his commitment to contribute to recovery efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/city/shimla/pm-narendra-modi-dials-himachal-pradesh-cm-sukhvinder-singh-sukhu-to-inquire-about-devastation-caused-by-heavy-rains-floods/articleshow/101642677.cms

