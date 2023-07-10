Iowa mailer thanks Donald Trump for ‘standing up for LGBTQ+ rights’





The anti-Trump mailer Photo: Advancing Our Value/via Bleeding Heartland

A letter sent to at least some members of the Republican primary caucus in Iowa says, “Thank you Donald Trump for standing up for LGBTQ+ rights,” in what appears to be the latest attempt by supporters of Florida Governor Ron’s presidential aspirations. DeSantis (R) for portraying Donald Trump as overly LGBTQ+ friendly.

The sender, obtained by the Bleeding Heartland website, says, “Donald Trump stood up for MARRIAGE EQUALITY and TRANS RIGHTS while many Republican leaders fight against same-sex marriage and trans rights.” An image of a rainbow colored fist accompanies the statement.

In fact, Trump never said he even supported marriage equality and spent his four years in the White House relentlessly attacking transgender equality. He opposed the Equality Act, banned transgender people from serving openly in the military, and fought several legal battles for religious exemptions to anti-discrimination laws.

To prove that Trump supports LGBTQ+ people despite his past, the mail cites how he invited Log Cabin Republicans to Mar-a-Lago “to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s recent victory in securing a statutory right for same-sex couples. to marry. ”

The sender calls this the “Marriage Equality Act” – they probably meant the “Respect Marriage Act” because there is no “Marriage Equality Act” – and cites a Politico article from December 2022 where Trump said at a Mar-a-Lago event: “We fight for the gay community, and we fight and fight hard. With the help of many people here tonight over the past few years, our movement has made incredible progress, the progress you’ve made here is incredible.

The Mail also notes that the Miss Universe pageant, which Trump owned at the time, allowed transgender model Jenna Talackova to enter the Miss Universe Canada pageant several days after she initially said only “naturally born” women were allowed to enter. compete.

“It takes courage to change culture, and we thank Donald Trump for supporting LGBTQ+ Americans to fight closed-minded Republicans who won’t accept change,” the mailer says.

Advancing Our Value / via Bleeding Heartland The Anti-Trump Mail

The sender says he was paid by a group called Advancing Our Values, which Bleeding Heartland says is registered as a 504 nonprofit in Iowa that doesn’t answer questions from the media.

While the sender seems to be praising Trump, in the context of the Republican Party in 2023, it’s unlikely whoever created the sender thought it would inspire more people to support Trump in future caucuses . Hatred of LGBTQ+ people peaked last year, especially within the Republican Party.

The sender is echoing a video DeSantis’ campaign posted — but did not produce — on its Twitter account that compared DeSantis to Donald Trump on LGBTQ+ issues and criticized Trump for being too supportive of LGBTQ+ people, citing flippant comments he’s made over the past decade while ignoring his political record on LGBTQ+ issues. The video contained images of shirtless buff muscular men intercut with statements about how DeSantis is hurting LGBTQ+ people in his state.

The video was followed by a campaign ad that touted DeSantis’ attacks on LGBTQ+ equality, playing a sarcastic New York City Drag March Pride chant – “We’re coming for your kids” – with chilling music in background and a narrator taking the chant literally, as if the folks at Pride in New York were actually announcing that they were going to sexually abuse children.

The ad featured photos of University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, as well as a photo of a man dressed to play puppy dog ​​near a small child, an image shared by the far-right in line for years and used to attack Pride celebrations. The origin or authenticity of the image is not known.

When you come after our children, we fight back, the narrator said in the voiceover. Because there is nothing we will not do to protect our children.

Attacking Trump, the current GOP primary front-runner, is a tough needle for competing Republican campaigns to thread because of his popularity and fierce support base. Appearing anti-Trump — even while actively campaigning against Trump — could spell the end of a Republican primary campaign. DeSantis’ approach appears to be attacking Trump from the right using out-of-context soundbites that make Trump appear centrist, which isn’t hard to come by given Trump’s lack of discipline in messaging and inconsistent politics over the course of of the last decade. LGBTQ+ issues, in particular, seem to be where DeSantis feels most comfortable in light of his years attacking LGBTQ+ equality.

DeSantis currently sits in a distant second place in the 2024 Republican primary polls, averaging 20.9% support in recent polls, according to RealClearPolitics. Trump is first with an average of 53.0%.

