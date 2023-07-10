Politics
Security – an important and costly exercise
We have been informed that Japan wishes to assist the Papua New Guinea Defense Force in carrying out their security operation in the country.
Japan is keen to build on the current relationship it has with us and the news comes days after Indonesian President Joko Widodo left for his home country after a short stopover in Port Moresby last week where he signed various bilateral and security agreements with the PNG government.
Among the agreements signed, the one that stands out is the commitment of Indonesia and PNG to work together to eradicate transnational crimes and to respect their shared international borders, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
We commend both governments for formally acknowledging the need to do so, given the legacy issues we have around the border areas between Indonesia and us that have strained relations for years.
The security agreement we now have with our large, fixed Asian neighbor is consistent with other security agreements we have signed in recent weeks between Australia and the United States of America.
Every country in the world takes the security of its economy and people very seriously. For us, we share the same concerns and it is important that such regional and bilateral agreements are put in place to guide us in the fight against international and local terrorism, human trafficking and the smuggling of contraband goods, illicit and dangerous drugs, among other transnational illegal activities.
Countries like the United States, which recently entered into a security agreement with us, spend billions of dollars every year to protect their economy and their citizens. For us, as a security partner not only of the United States but also of Australia and Indonesia, we are obligated to improve our own capabilities to meet our obligations under the agreements we conclude in the future.
For example, we must maintain the presence of PNG Defense Forces along the land border with Indonesia to stop transnational crimes.
Currently, our disciplinary forces, including the police, the National Intelligence Organization, PNG Customs and the various other actors in the legal and justice sector, are weak in many areas.
The inability of disciplinary forces to contain current homeland security challenges clearly highlights the capability problem we currently have and we must wait to see how we can advance the international commitments we have.
We certainly need a properly trained workforce and advanced and appropriate technologies to conduct surveillance, detect and stop any illegal or other activity that undermines our own security and sovereignty and that of others in our region and everywhere else in the world.
We do not know if the PNG Royal Constabulary, the PNG Defense Force and the three frontline state agencies of PNG Customs have the capabilities to participate constructively in the new security and defense arrangements that we have approved in recent weeks.
Obtaining help from our international partners to fill our gaps, even when such help is mutually agreed, is welcome, but this should not prevent us from strengthening our own capacities.
The cost of maintaining a highly trained and competent security apparatus is very high due to the complex world we live in today. We have to find the money and do a lot of the work ourselves. It’s the most honorable thing to do.
This requires us to enact laws, put in place new policy frameworks, provide the budget, educate our people and undertake structural reforms in our law and justice sector to build a healthy and effective partnership with the United States, Australia and Indonesia in the future.
Good partnerships involve excellent communication, excellent collaboration and commitment from both sides.
Are we ready for this? This is the big question for us now.
