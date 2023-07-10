Xi says Russia and China should lead global governance reform





BEIJING China and Russia should lead the right direction of global governance reform, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who hailed the two countries’ partnership during a meeting with a senior Russian politician in Beijing on Monday. reported the official media. Beijing and Moscow have stepped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, with exchanges only getting closer since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. On Monday, Xi met with Ms. Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Upper House of the Russian Parliament at the Great Hall of the People, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Xi said the development of relations between the two countries was a strategic choice made by the two countries based on the fundamental interests of their respective countries and peoples, according to CCTV. The two sides should also strengthen communication and collaboration within multilateral mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS countries, lead the right direction of global governance reform, and safeguard the common interests of emerging and developing countries. developing countries,” the statement continued. On Monday, Western leaders gathered in the Lithuanian capital ahead of a summit meant to show unity over Ukraine’s future membership of NATO’s military alliance, a prospect to which Russia reacted with fury. Beijing says it is a neutral party in the war, but its refusal to condemn the invasion has led many of kyiv’s allies to accuse it of favoring Russia. Matviyenko said on Monday that the strategic partnership between Beijing and Moscow has reached the highest level in history and continues to develop steadily, according to CCTV. She said a March visit by Xi to Moscow, where he met his counterpart Vladimir Putin, gave a strong impetus to the further development of Russian-Chinese relations. Xi said China is willing to continue working with Russia to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership of mutual assistance, deep integration, innovation and inclusive cooperation in the new era. AFP

