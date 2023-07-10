Politics
MPs approve Privileges Committee report that allies of Boris Johnson tried to undermine party inquiry | Political news
MPs have approved a report criticizing the conduct of Boris Johnson’s allies after it was discovered he had lied to Parliament about the party gate.
The motion passed with a nod and without the need for a formal vote.
Head of Communes Penny Mordaunt said earlier that she hoped this would end the “sorry affair”.
The Privileges Committee, which had investigated Mr Johnson for lying about partygate, accused 10 conservative politicians to be part of a coordinated attempt to undermine the panel’s report.
Among those named were former cabinet ministers Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dame Priti Patel, who used the debate to push back against the report.
Other Tory MPs listed in the report included Nadine Dorries, Mark Jenkinson, Sir Michael Fabricator, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Dame Andrea Jenkyns, along with his Tory counterpart Lord Goldsmith.
The Conservative Democratic Organization – led by Lord Cruddas and Lord Greenhalgh – has also been nominated for an email campaign.
Ms Mordaunt said the report was an ‘exceptional situation’ and not part of the usual ‘political cut-off’.
Presenting the motion to approve the report, Ms Mordaunt told the Commons: “I hope the colleagues who have been appointed will reflect on their actions.
“One of the most painful aspects of this whole affair is that it involved animosities between colleagues, and colleagues of the same political color.
“But I know of at least one member named in the report who took the time to speak with regret to other members of this committee and I commend them for that.
“I hope some of the speeches we may hear this afternoon will recognize this obligation we have to each other as colleagues.”
Referring to former Prime Minister George Canning, who as Foreign Secretary was challenged to a duel by War Secretary Lord Castlereagh in 1809 over a dispute over the deployment of troops, Mrs Mordaunt added: “If Castlereagh and Canning could adopt polite civility after fighting a duel, I live in hope that today will be the end of this sad affair.”
Mr Johnson’s supporters had attacked the Labor-led but Tory-majority committee as a ‘witch hunt’ and a ‘kangaroo court’ – with the former Prime Minister found complicit in the campaign against the panel investigating him .
Sir Jacob, the former business secretary, said: ‘There are some problems with this report, I think starting, in this case, with its title, ‘coordinated interference campaign’… it doesn’t there is no evidence that it was coordinated.”
He added: “I don’t very often coordinate with the official line to hold. Indeed, I’ve always thought it was politically quite important that MPs be independent in what they say and how they vote, and so to make an assertion of coordination without evidence is a problem with this report.”
Asked by Labor MP Dame Angela Eagle if he would like to apologize to committee members for calling them ‘marsupials’, Sir Jacob said: ‘I have absolutely no desire to question the integrity of the individual members of the committee, some of whom I hold in very high esteem.”
He also told MPs: “I’ve always thought it’s important to get along with people and be courteous to them… across the House. But that doesn’t mean you can’t criticize them.
“And it was legitimate, and it is legitimate, to question the position of the chairman of the committee.”
Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chaired the privileges committee, said: “Our special report makes it clear that it is not acceptable for members to fear an outcome they do not want to criticize the committee, to so that if there is a conclusion they don’t want them to undermine the outcome of the investigation by undermining trust in the committee.”
|
