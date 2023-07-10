Trump feuds with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds





Former President Donald Trump on Monday denounced Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for refusing to endorse a still-nascent GOP primary candidate.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump suggested that Reynolds tacitly supports DeSantis in the GOP primary, even if she remains nominally neutral.

“I opened up the governorship to Kim Reynolds, and when she fell behind, I APPROVED her, made big rallies, and she won,” Trump wrote.

“Now she wants to stay ‘NEUTRAL’. I’m not inviting her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!” the former president added, referring to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival in the race to win the 2024 GOP nomination for the White House.

Representatives for Reynolds and Trump did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment.

Iowa governors have long pledged to remain neutral throughout the state’s closely watched presidential primary, refusing to back any candidate from their party. For its part, Reynolds is committed to meeting this standard.

But Trump, in his message, suggested that Reynolds quietly favored DeSantis, days after The New York Times, citing people close to Reynolds and DeSantis, reported that the two governors had forged a bond at the height of the pandemic, and that one of Reynolds’ senior advisers, Ryan Koopmans, also advises the pro-DeSantis super PAC.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has participated in several visits by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to the state. Ron Johnson/AP File

The closeness of Reynolds and DeSantis “has been the subject of internal Trump campaign discussions,” according to the Times report.

The former president hinted in his post on Truth Social that he also thinks Reynolds owes him more loyalty for his past endorsements.

At a campaign event in Iowa in June, Trump said Reynolds wouldn’t have won her races without him: “I hate to say it, without me, you know, she wasn’t going to win, you know, don’t you?”

As The Times noted, Reynolds won 95 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is also running for the GOP presidential nomination, tweeted a defense of Reynolds on Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, the GOP announced that it would hold its caucuses next year, on January 15.

