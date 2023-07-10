India: India will buy 26 Rafale and 3 Scorpene submarines from France





The Defense Procurement Board (DPB) has authorized the acquisition of additional Rafale M fighter jets and additional Scorpene-class submarines for the Navy, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris later this week . At a meeting on Monday, the board gave the go-ahead to both deals and an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) is expected to be issued by the Defense Acquisition Board (DAC) on Thursday. The Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks in France on Friday where the two programs are also expected to be mentioned. Sources said that the acquisition of 26 Rafale M fighters will meet the immediate and critical needs of the Indian Navy for carrier-based combat aircraft and will have a similarity advantage with the 36 Rafale jets already in service with the Indian Navy. . If the signing of a formal agreement will take time because technical-commercial negotiations will take place in the coming months, the contract is estimated at around 5.5 billion euros. The jets will be outfitted to India-specific standards and will also feature several indigenous systems, including weapons. They will fill a vital gap in the Navy, as the development of an indigenous carrier-based fighter is currently underway, but is expected to take at least a decade to materialize. The DBP has also authorized the acquisition of three additional Scorpene submarines, extending the current range of boats being built at Mazagaon Dockyards Limited (MDL) These submarines will be more advanced versions of the current class of boats being built by the site – five have been delivered and the sixth is expected next year. “ Back to recommendation stories

The three Super Scorpènes to be built will have air-independent indigenous propulsion (AIP) developed by DRDO and will have nearly 60% indigenous content, resulting in significant technology transfer to MDL. Trade negotiations will take place in the coming months and the deal is expected to be valued at around 4 billion euros.

