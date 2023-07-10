Jokowi visits Cak Nun at Sardjito General Hospital, how is he?







President Joko Widodo after visiting culturalist Emha Ainun Najib at Dr Sardjito General Hospital on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Photo: KBR/Ken Fitriani

KBR, Yogyakarta- President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Cultural Emha Ainun Najib or Cak Nun at Central General Hospital (RSUP) Dr. Sardjito Yogyakarta on Sunday morning, July 8, 2023. Cak Nun is being treated intensively at Sardjito General Hospital after undergoing surgery due to a cerebral hemorrhage on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Head of legal and public relations section of Dr. Sardjito General Hospital Banu Hermawan confirmed that the head of state visited Cak Nun. “So it is true that today (Sunday) Pak Jokowi about 10 minutes ago (visited around 10:17 WIB) went to Sardjito Hospital in his capacity to visit Pak Emha Ainun Najib at the ‘Dr Sardjito hospital”, he said during his meeting. By The Media Team, Sunday, (09/07/2023). Banu said during his visit President Jokowi met Cak Nun’s wife and first son. “His visit only lasted about 15 minutes. He met his wife, Mrs. Novia Kolopaking and his son, Mas Sabrang,” he said. get better Citing website www.caknun.com, Saturday afternoon (08/07/2023), the condition of the founders of Kiai Kanjeng and Jemaah Maiyah is said to be improving and he was able to communicate. “Thanks to the prayers of friends, Jemaah Maiyah and his friends, as well as community leaders, Mbah Nun’s condition is improving. He is conscious, stable and able to communicate,” the site writes. Healing prayers from various circles Prayers for Cak Nun’s recovery came from various personalities, present in person and from various places. “Buya Yahya, Mr. Ismail Yusanto, Ms. Yeni Wahid, Mr. Tanto Mendut and Mr. President Jokowi also prayed for him, as a sign of respect for him. Their prayers are the spirit that boosts Mbah’s recovery steps Nun,” Cak Nun’s family wrote on Sunday, July 9, 2023, as quoted by KBR from www.caknun.com, Monday (7/10/2023). “We, as the grandchildren of Simbah and the Cak Nun family, thank you so much for all your prayers and support. We all pray that Mbah Nun will recover soon and be able to return with all of us,” the statement concluded. . Read also : Publisher: Sindo

