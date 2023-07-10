Courts extend Imran’s bail in May 11 riots, other cases until July 19





ISLAMABAD: Imran Khans, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the bail of several cases related to the May 9 incident and other events was extended on Monday until 19 next July.

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has granted bail to the PTI Chairman in two cases related to the May 9 incident. District and Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed Baloch heard the cases and extended Imran Khan’s bail in three cases.

The court then adjourned the hearing at the request of the lawyers for the president of the PTI. Additionally, Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra has extended Imran Khan’s bail in six cases related to the May 9 incident and other events until July 19.

The court also extended former first lady Bushra Bibi’s bail in the forgery case until July 19. The lawyer for the president of the PTI, Salman Safdar, appeared in court.

Similarly, the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended Imran Khan’s bail in three cases until July 19. The president of the PTI appeared in court to hear the cases. Two cases were registered against him at Khanna Police Station and one at Bhara Kahu Police Station.

Lawyer Salman Safdar told the court that charges were filed against the PTI president for burning tires.

There is repetition of the same statements in three cases. The unusual court appearance is on the charge of setting tires on fire, he said.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard arguments from the PTI President’s lawyer and stressed a transparent investigation of the cases. He then extended Imran Khan’s bail in three cases until July 19.

No hearing at the IHC

The Islamabad High Court could not accept Imran Khan’s request for preventive bail due to the unavailability of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

According to sources, IHC Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani does not have the authority to fix Imran Khan’s pleas to be heard on Monday.

Qureshi’s bail extended

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has extended PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshis until July 18 in two cases.

ATC Judge Abdul Hasnaat conducted the hearing on Monday which was also attended by Qureshi and his lawyer Ali Bukhari.

PTI chief summoned in terrorism cases on July 11

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) again summoned Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on July 11 in various terrorism cases.

The PTI leader has been summoned to join the investigation in five cases registered against him and other PTI leaders in Islamabad.

Additionally, the ATC also summoned Asad Umar, Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Jamshed Mehboob and Munir Ahmed. An Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) on Monday extended the provisional release of former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in three cases.

