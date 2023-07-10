Johnson’s allies avoid punishment for interfering with Partygate investigation | Policy

Boris Johnson’s allies have avoided punishment for the Partygate parliamentary inquiry after MPs approved a report they sought to interfere in the process, but an attempt to slam them into further action failed.

Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, said she hoped the ruling would put an end to this sad affair after a three-hour debate that was the culmination of 15 months of Tory infighting.

But despite governments trying to get out of the saga, Johnson’s allies have continued to deny any wrongdoing.

Former cabinet ministers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg have said it was and is legitimate to question the impartiality of Labor MP Harriet Harman, who chaired the 14-month inquiry which has concluded that Johnson had deliberately misled Parliament.

In a combative debate, Johnson’s allies huddled on one side of the government benches with Conservative members of the committee and their own supporters clustered on the other.

MPs heard how unrest from Johnson’s supporters had forced parliamentary security services to urgently reassess the safety of committee members at their constituency offices, homes and events.

Harman, who at one point had tears in her eyes when a Tory MP came to her defense by reminding colleagues that she had lost her husband 14 weeks before taking office, explained how it had seemed like an open season for attacks on the committee.

Harriet Harman looks teary-eyed as a Tory MP @Laura__Farris pays tribute to her work and reminds the Commons that she took on the role of Chair of the Privileges Committee shortly after her husband's death. pic.twitter.com/BiXVgZLkI8 — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) July 10, 2023

Despite bloodshed on both sides that lasted three hours, the debate marked what appeared to be the end of formal parliamentary proceedings against Johnson and his supporters.

MPs have endorsed a report that the former Prime Minister committed five contempts of Parliament, including misleading the Commons last month. On Monday, they debated a supplementary report from the privileges committee which criticized a sustained and coordinated attempt to undermine its work, appointing seven Tory MPs and three peers. A motion approving the second report and prohibiting MPs from interfering in such inquiries passed without any dissenting votes.

An attempt by the Liberal Democrats to prolong Sunak’s political pain by sending the seven MPs back to the privileges committee for re-investigation failed after the amendment was not selected by Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons.

In his opening speech, Mordaunt said the row was completely unprecedented. I hope the colleagues who have been named will reflect on their actions, she said of Rees-Mogg, Priti Patel, Nadine Dorries, Mark Jenkinson, Michael Fabricator, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Andrea Jenkyns.

The leader of the House of Commons revealed that an MP named in the report took the time to speak with regret to other members of this committee and urged others to recognize this obligation we have to each other as colleagues. She added: I live in hope that today will be the end of this sad affair.

Labor sought to use the issue to argue that the Sunaks government was mired in foolishness. Thangam Debbonaire, the Commons’ shadow leader, said many believed standards in public life had hit rock bottom at Partygate, but the shameful action by Johnson’s allies had further damaged public trust in Parliament.

Harman was in the chamber to make a rare public comment on the process and defended the decision to censure seven of Johnson’s allies. She said it was important MPs did not try to sabotage the process in further such inquiries.

When some of those named in the report argued that their comments had been taken out of context or did not constitute criticism of the investigation, Harman replied that she took their outrage to mean that they did not believe that the committee was a kangaroo court.

There were few signs of contrition from Johnson’s allies. Rees-Mogg said there was no evidence that some MP criticism was coordinated and argued that I don’t think [Harman] was wise to serve as chairman after sending out three tweets about Johnson’s conduct.

Patel took issue with being named in the report without being given notice or an opportunity to respond, saying some comments were taken out of context. She added that the content of the special report first reported in the Guardian before its official publication might also warrant further investigation.

There are other Partygate headaches still facing Sunak. The Metropolitan Police announced last week they were investigating potential Covid breaches during a jingle and mingle lockdown party at Conservative headquarters. Scotland Yard is also investigating an event in parliament which Tory MP Bernard Jenkin, who sits on the privileges committee, is said to have attended. Both took place in December 2020.