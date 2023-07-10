Donald Trump might not like one of the Republican Party’s rules of debate because it would force him to play nice with others





The Republican Party is setting strict guidelines for its upcoming presidential debates for the primaries. Most of the rules are there to narrow the talent pool on stage so contestants will have to qualify to make it to TV events, but that’s no problem for Donald Trump. What may be a problem for him are the two pledges he and every GOP candidate will have to sign.

The first pledge states that the candidate will support whomever the GOP ultimately nominates for president, according to The Daily Beast, while the other confirms that he will decline to participate in any general election debate organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates. In theory, it sounds like a great idea to give every candidate a level playing field, but it’s asking a lot of Donald Trump when it comes to Republican Party support. It was his late first wife, Ivana Trump, who told the world that his ex hates being a loser.

If his legal woes bog down his third run for president and someone else is nominated, it might be overkill to ask Donald Trump to endorse another candidate. Conversely, there is a lot of anti-Trump sentiment in the GOP and they may no longer want to support a Donald Trump candidacy. The Daily Beast believes he will sign the loyalty pledge, but is waiving the pledge if he is not named as he is extremely comfortable with lies.

However, the former president may balk at the loyalty pledge before he even reaches the debate stage. And if there’s no Donald Trump there, then the Republican Party knows the debate’s ratings are going to plummet. It’s a no-win situation for the GOP trying to move out of a post-Donald Trump era with Donald Trump still in the picture.

