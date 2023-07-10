Pipeline eminent domain opponents want GOP leaders to step up

FORT DODGE Republicans, voters and politicians are calling for action to fight pipeline companies using eminent domain to acquire farmland, saying some GOP officials aren’t doing enough to stop them.

The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights held an event Saturday in Fort Dodge to unite farmers, community members and politicians to fight pipeline companies using government authority to obtain easements from reluctant Midwestern farmers. Organizers said more than 300 people attended.

The event brought together Republican politicians from Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota, three states that, along with Nebraska and Minnesota, face similar disputes over pipeline projects and property rights. .

Steve King, a former U.S. Representative from Iowa, said voters need to hold their elected officials accountable when it comes to pipelines and eminent domains.

I would say to people and voters, go see your state representative, your state senator, call the governor’s office, maybe talk to our secretary of agriculture, maybe our attorney general and weigh in there above, King said.

He said many elected officials in Iowa failed to act in the interests of Iowans.

The representation that we have in the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate, the governor, which also applies to some of the executive offices, none of them at that level have weighed in on this thing on behalf of the landowners, he said.

He said that by creating networks between states and recruiting others, pipeline opponents can bog down the process.

Iowa State Rep. Steve Holt attended the event, but did not speak. He was the manager ofHome file 565introduced this spring to restrict pipeline eminent domain.

Referenced participantsThe law projectwhich would require pipeline companies to obtain voluntary easements for 90% of their routes before eminent domain could be used for the rest.

The bill passed the House but failed to be heard by a Senate commerce subcommittee chaired by Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny.

Landowner: ‘I could soon be a former Republican’

Scott Ritland, 63, a Story County Republican who has farmed land owned by his family since 1862, said the bills’ failure to advance was evidence of special-interest influence.

The fix is ​​in place, the politicians have been bought off, they’ve been strategically bought into their precise locations, Ritland said.

He mentioned that Bousselot previously worked for Summit Agricultural Group, owner of Summit Carbon Solutions, one of the companies offering a carbon pipeline.

Ritland said he doesn’t know how he plans to vote in the future, but that politicians listening to their constituents, especially about pipelines, will play a big role in his decision.

I could soon be a former Republican. I signed up as a Republican at 18 and am now 63. They don’t listen to us, Ritland said. Several of my neighbors, myself included, might start voting Democrat, not because they were Democrats, but simply as a protest vote against the corrupt Iowa Republican Party.

Ritland said he was approached by Navigator to purchase an easement on his 240-acre property.

Pipelines, eligible forbillions of dollars in federal tax creditsaim to combat climate change by transporting carbon dioxide emissions captured by ethanol plants to sites in North Dakota and Illinois for sequestration deep underground, although many of the event attendees of Saturday contest this.

Jerry Goldsmith, a longtime Cedar County farmer, said he expected more from the Republican Party, though the problem may not be enough to make him switch parties.

I think I’ve been disappointed with some of our Republicans, in that they probably haven’t supported the rule of law which is eminent domain and (have) been more supportive of passing pipeline companies, has said Goldsmith.

Pipelines are near the top of its list of voting questions.

I was a Governor Reynolds fan, I’m not a Governor Reynolds fan anymore, Goldsmith said. I’m really, really disappointed with what happened and his influence on the Iowa Senate that didn’t allow this bill to go through.”

But he added, “I’m not sure I can vote for a Democrat either.

Goldsmith has land on the route of the Wolf Carbon Solutions pipeline, but has not yet been approached for an easement. Wolf said he intended to proceed onlyvoluntary acquisitionrather than using eminent domain.

Not conservative enough?

South Dakota State Rep. Julie Auch told attendees on Saturday how seriously she takes her oath not to take bribes, and said voters should be proactive in eliminating candidates endorsed by the pipeline companies.

If they get big campaign donations from Summit or Navigator, call them, Auch said. The farmers of the Americas are the best stewards of the land, not the government.

South Dakota State Rep. Karla Lems told the crowd not just to vote Republican, but to make sure the candidates are conservative Republicans.

If you can find other conservatives who will go to the mat for you, try to get them into office and encourage them to run, Lems said. We have a good group of conservatives in the South Dakota Legislature, but we don’t have enough of them. We’re very strongly Republicans, but that doesn’t always mean we’re conservative Republicans, constitutional Republicans.

I call Kim Reynolds, I call those people who ran on those values, and if that’s really what they are at the core of their being, they’ll do something about it, Lems said. As Republicans we are so busy, we do our jobs, we work hard, that’s who we are. But we better get involved because we are losing our country.

Lems said one of the reasons she ran for office was because she saw problems within her party.

I also saw that there were problems within our own Republican Party because you know what, we don’t hold other Republicans accountable, and that needs to change.

