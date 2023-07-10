Jokowi urges minister to increase rice production amid threat of El Niño





Take advantage of the rain in some areas Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo to boost rice production to maintain national rice stocks ahead of the El Nino phenomenon which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2023. El Nino is a natural phenomenon of warming sea surface temperatures to above normal levels in the central Pacific Ocean. The phenomenon may increase the potential for cloud growth in the central Pacific Ocean and reduce rainfall in the Indonesian region. “President Jokowi has asked the agriculture minister to boost rice production. We need to take advantage of the rain in some areas. We can still plant rice seeds and harvest them in the next 110 days,” Arief said. Prasetyo Adi, director of the National Food Agency (Bapanas). said after attending a meeting chaired by President Jokowi at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Monday. Adi noted that Jokowi also ordered Chairman Director of the National Logistics Agency (Bulog) Budi Waseso to continue absorbing the rice produced by the farmers. The government has also secured rice supply from imports of two million tonnes for 2023, although only 500,000 tonnes have been achieved, Adi pointed out. During the period January-July 2023, Bulog distributed rice reserves, comprising approximately 639,000 tonnes for food aid to 21 million beneficiary families (KPM) and an additional 600,000 tonnes to stabilize supply and prices. food. Currently, government rice reserves in Bulog reach 600,000 tons, Adi revealed. Apart from rice, the president also urged Bulog to maintain the availability of other staple foods, namely corn and soybeans, he noted. According to Adi, the president is paying more attention to the availability of maize. Therefore, Bulog must be able to maintain the availability of maize and its price, especially the price of animal feed, in order to maintain the price of other staples, such as eggs. “Maize can be used for food and feed. The price of maize as animal feed will affect the price of chicken and eggs,” he said. On the same occasion, Bulog director Budi Waseso noted that his camp continues to absorb national food production. In addition, Bulog will absorb maize production from Papua crops. “While moving forward, we are also absorbing domestic food production,” he noted. The meeting, chaired by President Jokowi on Monday afternoon, also addressed the downstream process of food products. Related article: Central Java sets aside 200 tonnes of rice to deal with El Niño

