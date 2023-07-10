India could buy 26 Rafale planes, 3 Scorpene submarines for the Navy; likely deals during PM Modi’s visit to France | India News







The purchase proposals have been submitted to the Ministry of Defense by the armed forces and are expected to be announced during the visit, government sources said.

According to the proposals, the Indian Navy will obtain 22 single-seat Rafale Marine aircraft as well as four training aircraft. Indian Ocean region.

Carriers INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant operated MiG-29s and require Rafales for operations on both carriers. Meanwhile, the three Scorpene-class submarines would be acquired under the repeat clause by the Navy as part of Project 75 where they would be built in the Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai.

The deals are estimated to be worth more than Rs 90,000 crore, but the final cost would only be clear once contract negotiations are completed following the announcement of the deal. Sources said the government would likely seek price concessions as part of the deal and insist on having more “Made-in-India” content in the plan.

Industry sources have said that for the Rafale M deal, India and France should form a joint team to broker the deal as was done for the previous Rafale deal for 36 fighter jets.

The proposals have already been discussed at the Ministry of Defense in high-level meetings and are expected to be submitted to the Defense Acquisition Board in the coming days and are expected to receive government acceptance of the need prior to announcement in France.

Last year, the naval version of the French and American F/A-18 Super Hornet Rafale fighter planes had both demonstrated their operational capabilities.

The Indian Navy has registered its options and submitted a report to the government for a final decision on acquiring the best fighter for its newly launched aircraft carrier. The Rafale-M, like the F/A-18, is suitable for the short takeoff and arrested recovery technology required for deck deployment on INS Vikrant, which uses an upward curved ramp for launch.

The Rafale-M has more air power than the MIG-29K currently deployed on the aircraft carrier.

The Prime Minister will be in France on July 13 and 14 during which he will be the guest of honor at the July 14 parade.

(With ANI entries)

