Special counsel accuses Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta of asking for ‘unnecessary’ delay

A Monday request by Donald Trump aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta to delay a Friday hearing in the classified documents case was met with stiff opposition from Special Counsel Jack Smith, who said in a court record that such a postponement was an unnecessary delay.

The spat highlights how even the most progressive procedural developments in the landmark federal criminal case against Trump and Nauta could become bogged down in disputes, particularly over scheduling, as prosecutors want to be tried in less time. six months and Trump’s lawyers have been slick. delay other legal battles he faces.

In Nautas’ filing asking for the delay, Trump’s aide did not offer a new date for the hearing, which is scheduled to take place before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Fort Pierce, Fla., and will cover how some issues regarding classified documents in the case. Will be processed.

Nauta cited an en banc trial that his lead attorney, Stanley Woodward, has in Washington, DC, this week as reason for proposing a postponement.

Smith fired back in his filing that Nauta provided no reason why his Florida-based attorney, Sasha Dadan, couldn’t handle the hearing.

An indefinite extension is unnecessary, will inject additional time into this matter and is contrary to the public interest, the Smith team said in its filing.

Nauta and Trump also face a Monday deadline to file their response to the special advocates’ proposal that the trial begin in mid-December. Smith has already anticipated that the defendants have objections to this proposed date.

In the fight over when the upcoming classified proceedings hearing should take place, Nauta says he had little notice that prosecutors were going to take the charges to the Southern District of Florida where he would be held. to have a licensed attorney in the Sunshine State and said his DC attorneys’ initial inability to get notices of the docket until then had hampered his efforts to report the scheduling conflict.

Nauta also raised his defense teams’ lack of security clearances as an issue, while saying it was unreasonable to expect his new Florida-based attorney to take the lead on the charges. issues that were to be discussed at Friday’s hearing just a week after she was retained. by Mr Nauta.

Smiths’ team responded that Woodward, the DC-based attorney, had not yet completed the required form in the security clearance process.

Almost a month has passed since the grand jury returned its indictment. There is strong public interest in the conference proceeding as originally planned and the matter proceeding as quickly as possible, the Smith team said.

While Trump entered his not guilty plea in the case on June 13, Nauta was only able to enter his not guilty plea last week in part due to delays in securing an attorney. in Florida.

