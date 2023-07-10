Politics
Doug Burgum talks about Trump, China and abortion
By
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum may not be the most well-known candidate in the GOP presidential field, but he is working to change that. Burgums’ campaign has spent more than $5 million on ads since he entered the race last month, topping any other campaign or outside group on the airwaves during that time.
Burgum sat down with Meet the Press in Fargo, ND to talk about his run for the White House. Here are some takeaways:
On Trump:When asked if he would do business with former President Donald Trump, Burgum, a former software executive, replied, I don’t think so, explaining: I just think it’s important that you get judged. by the company you keep.
On the culture wars:Where I am, I believe in states’ rights, and I believe that the President of the United States has a defined set of things that he’s supposed to work on, and it’s not all culture war topics. These are things that are left to the state. As president, things that you’re supposed to focus on, things like the economy, like energy policy, which is completely tied to national security, and part of national security is the border.
On China:We are in a cold war in China, we just don’t admit it, Burgum said, later describing Chinese President Xi Jinping as a brutal dictator.
On abortion:I support the Dobbs decision, and that’s the decision that should be left to the states. And what’s going to happen in North Dakota will never happen in California and New York, and won’t even happen in the state of Minnesota. This is why I am publicly declaring that I would not sign a federal abortion ban.
On the selection of Supreme Court judges:Burgum noted his work verifying his own judicial appointments in North Dakota and said: And we don’t have litmus tests. We’re trying to find the most qualified people to do the job, and I think, again, if there’s any kind of litmus test, it’s that they’re going to follow the Constitution and follow the law, and not legislate on the bench?
On Ukraine: We must win the war in Ukraine.
Check out the full interview here.
In other campaign news
Party time:NBC News’ Matt Dixon details how DeSantis’ presidential bid gives new energy to Florida’s Democratic Party, which has struggled in recent election cycles.
Trump travels:Roger Stone joined Trump on his planet in Las Vegas this weekend, NBC News reports Vaughn Hillyard. Trump also chatted with Stone and actors Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg at a mixed martial arts event in Vegas, per Hillyard and NBC Jake Traylor.
Confront Trump:A new group linked to the conservative club for growthlaunches $3.6 million ad buy hitting Trumpin Iowa and South Carolina, by Politico.
All eyes are on Iowa:Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called a special session starting this week to pass new abortion restrictions. Reynolds has been in the spotlight as presidential candidates traveled to the first caucus state. And although she said she wouldn’t approve of the primary,Trump team thinks they favor DeSantisaccording to the New York Times.
Support Biden:New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a podcast interview thatshe will support Bidens’ re-election bid.
Abortion Policy:Democrats are eager to run on the abortion issue, and they’re already targeting some likely GOP Senate candidates on the issue, even if those candidates aren’t officially running yet, NBC’s Adam Edelman reports.
Roll the dice :Republican Sam Brown announced Monday that he is runningagainst Nevada Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen, and he quickly won the endorsement of National Republican Senate Committee Chairman Steve Daines. Brown made an unsuccessful run for the Senate last year, losing the GOP primary to Adam Laxalt.
Big Sky’s money:Republican Tim Sheehy hits the airwaves in his Senate bid, launching a $28,000 cable buy on Fox News, per AdImpact. Top Republicans continued to unite around his candidacy, with GOP Rep. Ryan Zinkerecently endorsingformer Navy SEAL.
Raskin transmits MD-SEN:Democratic Representative Jaime Raskin Raskin has announced that he will not be running for the Marylands Open Senate seat.
Rolands running:Texas Democratic State Senator Roland Gutierrezannounced Mondaythat he’s starting a run against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz. Gutierrez gained national attention as a lawmaker representing Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school last year.
Reruns from home:Some House candidates who lost last year have recently announced they are running again, including former New York Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones, who lost a crowded primary last year, and DemocratTony Vargas, who takes on Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. Republican Tom Barrett, who lost to Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin, announced thathe is showing up for his seat at the open house.
A graceful exit:Representative Grace Napolitano, D-California, announced thatshe is not standing for electionand she endorsed State Senator Bob Archuleta to replace her in Congress, according to the Los Angeles Times.
