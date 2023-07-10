



MPs nodded through a report slamming Boris Johnson’s allies after the former prime minister repeatedly lied to parliament about the party. Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg were among those singled out for mounting a coordinated attack on the Members’ Privileges Committee. Their report criticized outspoken attacks on the committee, which has a Tory majority, when it released its findings on Johnson who would have been in line for a 90-day suspension in the Commons had he not already resigned. On Monday, MPs approved the report of the privileges committee without it having to go through a formal vote. Michael Fabricator devotes a speech to affirming that he never intimidated the Committee of Privileges. Alberto Costa jumps in to read a tweet from Maker where he called it a “kangaroo court”. The manufacturer admits that he was wrong, then immediately returns to the attack on his integrity. pic.twitter.com/X4qN7oB0wI — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) July 10, 2023 House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said the report was an exceptional situation and not part of the usual policy cut. Introducing the debate, she told the Commons: I hope the colleagues who have been appointed will reflect on their actions. The motion also sought to clarify how MPs should behave when an investigation by the Privileges Committee takes place. The committee ruled that Johnson had been in grave contempt by denying that lockdown rules had been broken in Downing Street when he was prime minister. Johnson, who resigned as MP after seeing an advanced copy of the report, described it as the latest stab in a protracted political assassination. Along with the suspension, the committee also called for him to lose his parliamentary pass, a move overwhelmingly backed by MPs. Rees-Mogg, who was knighted in Johnson’s resignation honors list, described the proposed 90-day penalty as vindictive, while Dorries said the investigation was a witch hunt. In the Commons on Monday, Rees-Mogg appeared unrepentant. He said he had no intention of attacking individual members of the committee, but added that it was legitimate and it is legitimate to question the position of the chairman of the committee in reference to the Labor MP Harriett Harman, who had been attacked by Tory MPs. He said: When we try to silence people for saying things we don’t like, we risk looking ridiculous. In the report, the committee complained about the inappropriate pressure exerted on the committee and its members throughout this investigation. We are particularly concerned about the involvement of members of both houses in attempting to influence the outcome of the investigation, the committee said. These members did not choose to engage through a proper process such as submitting letters or evidence to our investigation, but by attacking committee members, in order to influence their judgment. The committee has highlighted a number of disturbing examples of attacks on committee work by MPs and peers on TV, radio and social media. On June 15, Dorries tweeted: We also need to keep a close eye on the careers of Tory MPs who served on this committee. Do they suddenly find themselves on chicken tracks in safe seats? gongs? Have any promises been made? We need to know if they were. Justice must be done at all levels of this process. Priti Patel, Andrea Jenkyns, Mark Jenkinson, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Michael Fabricator were also criticized in the report.

