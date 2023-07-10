Anonymous Iowa Mailer ‘thanks’ Trump for supporting LGBTQ+ rights





An anonymous group is sending out flyers in Iowa thanking former President Donald Trump for standing up for LGBTQ rights in what is likely the latest example of campaign dirty tricks and misinformation.

The flyer, which was reported by the progressive website Bleeding Heartland on Saturday, features prominent Pride rainbow flags and labels Trump a transgender trailblazer for allowing a transgender woman to enter a 2012 Miss Universe pageant.

He also cites the warm welcome Trump received at a gala for Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative LGBTQ organization, at his Florida estate in 2022. In remarks at the event, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner said claimed that we fight for the gay community, and we fight and fight hard, Politico reported.

The flyer urges recipients to contact Trump through his office to tell him to keep fighting for the LGBTQ community. The back of the mailing says Donald Trump championed MARRIAGE EQUALITY and TRANS RIGHTS, a claim that runs counter to his actual record, which includes rolling back protections for trans people, appointing anti-LGBTQ rights judges and more. The mailer adds that many Republican leaders are fighting against pro-LGBTQ policies

It is not known who is behind the sender. It was funded by a group called Advancing Our Values, which registered with the Iowa secretary of state’s office as a nonprofit just two weeks ago, according to Bleeding Heartland.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival for the GOP nomination, used a similar tactic of portraying Trump as an LGBTQ+ ally.

In honor of Pride Month, the DeSantis campaign recently released a video highlighting Trump’s 2016 pledge to protect our LGBTQ citizens while touting Florida governors’ laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community. The DeSantis campaign called Trump a politician who has done more than any other Republican to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights.

DeSantis also accused Trump of flip-flopping on the issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

I think identifying Donald Trump as being really a pioneer in bringing gender ideology into the mainstream where he had men compete against women in his beauty contests I think that’s totally just because he now campaigns by saying otherwise, he doesn’t think you should have men competing in women’s disciplines like track and field, DeSantis said.

Republicans have launched a major offensive against transgender rights in recent months, advancing legislation in Congress and in many states targeting LGBTQ+ people. Nearly all of the 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls have joined us, an issue that has eclipsed opposition to same-sex marriage as the main rallying cry on the right.

This year, Trump has vowed if he becomes president again to ban men from participating in women’s sports, sign an executive order banning federal agencies from promoting sex or gender transition at any age, and push for legislation. forcing the government to recognize only genders assigned at birth.

