Anticipating the impact of El Niño, Jokowi asks the Minister of Agriculture and Bulog to do so





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held restricted meetings (ratas) with ministers. In this ratas, Jokowi ordered his staff to anticipate the effects of climate change and extreme weather events The boy. National Food Agency (Bapanas) Chief Arief Prasetyo Adi revealed that the order was conveyed mainly to Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Senior Director (Director) of Bulog Budi Waseso. Arief said, for Agriculture Minister Jokowi called for food production to be boosted. “So what is clear is that the Minister of Agriculture has been asked to increase production, so as long as there is still rain we can sow it, so that 110 days later we still have rice,” Arief said after a restricted meeting on increasing production. and downstream of food products at the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta, Monday (10/7/2023). ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content It is said that Jokowi asked the manager of Bulog to absorb the farmers’ production. Arief said the absorption of the farmers’ production would also be used for food aid to the community. “Mr. Budi Waseso, as the managing chairman of Bulog, was given the task of absorbing the production of the farmers. Then it was decided that the reserve of 2 million tons for direct import was realized, only 500,000 tons have been made, of which 700,000 tons yesterday were taken from national crops,” he said. “Then in his trip from January to July, he delivered 600,000 tons of rice for food aid at 21.353 million KPM, data from the Ministry of Social Affairs, times 3 months, so it was 600,000 tons more Then another 600,000 tonnes for SPHP, stabilizing food supply and prices,” Arief added. Meanwhile, Bapanas himself has been tasked with preparing food supplies in anticipation of El Nino. Arief revealed that currently his institution is also preparing for it. “El Nino, it’s August, September, so now we have to prepare everything. Food reserves are the most important. So BUMN must have food reserves, that’s all. If BUMN has no food reserves, then we cannot intervene,” he concluded. . . Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Commerce Minister Zulkifli Hasan and Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo were also present at the meeting. There are a number of things discussed in this ratas, including those related to El Niño, increased production, especially agricultural and food production, and downstream feeding. Apart from that, he also discussed the issue of stable inflation records. (is/was)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-6815055/antisipasi-dampak-el-nino-jokowi-minta-mentan-dan-bulog-lakukan-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos