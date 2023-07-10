Turkey agrees to promptly forward Sweden’s NATO accession protocol to Parliament

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to send Sweden’s accession protocol to the Turkish parliament for joining NATO as soon as possible and to ensure that the assembly approves it.

Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania. Sweden’s NATO membership has been blocked by Turkish objections since last year.

It is a historic day as we have a clear commitment from Turkey to submit the ratification documents to the Grand National Assembly and also to work with the assembly to ensure ratification, Stoltenberg told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, as NATO hopes to publicly show unity in its support for Ukraine more than 500 days into the war, Erdogan said he would block Sweden’s path unless European members of military organization do not pave the way for Turkey’s accession. largest trading bloc in the world.

His surprise announcement added further uncertainty to Sweden’s bid to become the alliance’s 32nd member. Turkey was already blocking its entry because Erdogan believes Sweden has been too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups he sees as security threats.

Arriving in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, where US President Joe Biden and his counterparts will hold two days of talks starting Tuesday, Erdogan first met Kristersson, before breaking off for a separate meeting with the Prime Minister. European Charles Michel.

Michel tweeted that he and Erdogan explored upcoming opportunities to bring cooperation back to the fore and reinvigorate our relationship. Michel said he had instructed the European Commission to draw up a report with a view to proceeding in a strategic and forward-looking way.

Turkey is a candidate for EU membership, but its membership talks have stalled since 2018 due to democratic backsliding under Erdogan’s presidency, concerns over the rule of law and rights abuses , as well as disputes with EU member Cyprus.

Erdogan’s new demand was the first time he linked his country’s ambition to join the EU with Sweden’s push to become a NATO member.

Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for more than 50 years now, and almost all NATO member countries are now members of the European Union, Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul. I make this appeal to those countries which have kept Turkey waiting at the gates of the European Union for more than 50 years.

Earlier, Erdogan’s office said he told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Sunday that Turkey wanted a clear and strong message of support for Turkey’s European ambitions from NATO leaders. . The reading of the Biden-Erdogan appeal to the White House did not mention the issue of Turkey’s EU membership.

Erdogan’s government has postponed Sweden’s ratification of membership, saying the administration in Stockholm must do more to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups. A series of anti-Turkey and anti-Islam demonstrations in the Swedish capital have raised doubts about the possibility of reaching an agreement to meet Turkey’s demands before the NATO summit.

Turkey’s stalling tactics have angered other NATO allies, including the United States. Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on Sunday that Biden and Erdogan discussed Sweden’s NATO membership, among other issues, and agreed to meet in Vilnius for further discussions.

Sullivan said the White House was confident Sweden would join the alliance.

We don’t see this as something that is fundamentally questioned. It’s a question of time. The sooner the better, he says.

Previously non-aligned Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland joined in April after Turkish ratification.

Another key issue in Vilnius will be how to bring Ukraine closer to NATO without actually joining, and what security guarantees Kiev may need to ensure Russia does not invade again after the war ends. . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky will join the summit in person on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said the most important thing was to continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts to resist the Russian invasion.

Unless Ukraine wins, there are no membership issues to discuss, he said.

