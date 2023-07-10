“I don’t invite him to events”





Former President Donald Trump rang Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday following reports that she had warmed up to his Florida counterpart, Ron DeSantis.

In classic Trump fashion, the 77-year-old recalled how he had supposedly been good to Reynolds in the past and seemed embarrassed by his reluctance to endorse him to be the GOP nominee for the third consecutive cycle. .

“I opened the gubernatorial position to Kim Reynolds, and when she fell behind, I APPROVED her, I made big rallies and she won. Now she wants to stay ‘NEUTRAL’. I don’t Don’t invite him to events! DeSanctus loses 45 points! Trump wrote on Truth Social, using his favorite spelling of the name DeSantis.

Reynolds became governor of Hawkeye State in 2017 after Trump decided to appoint her predecessor, Terry Branstad, as US ambassador to China.

Having since won two terms on her own, Reynolds has publicly said, “I’m not going to tell Iowans what to do” in 2024 and told GOP hopefuls privately that she intended to remain neutral, according to multiple sources. reports.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has attended many 2024 GOP candidate events in his home state, but missed a Trump event last week. AP The former president aired his grievances with the Iowa governor on Truth Social, but wasn’t too pointed in his attack .Truthsocial/@realDonaldTrump

However, Reynolds has appeared at several DeSantis events, including a donor meeting last year and his first three visits to Hawkeye State this year.

She has also attended events hosted by other candidates, including former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), among others.

Trump’s private frustration with Reynolds was detailed in a recent New York Times report that suggested she was particularly impressed with DeSantis, the former president’s chief GOP foe.

Donald Trump is famous for bashing politicians of all stripes who snub him in any way. Getty Images

The report noted that Reynolds did not attend a Trump event in Iowa on Friday. While the governor’s office insisted she wasn’t invited, the 45th president’s camp argued she had a standing invitation.

Last week, Reynolds appeared alongside DeSantis’ wife, Casey, at her launch of the “Mamas for DeSantis” initiative to gain support from mothers for her husband’s campaign.

Thanks to my friend @KimReynoldsIA for joining me for the launch of Mamas for DeSantis, the first lady of Florida tweeted on Friday. Iowa and Florida are blessed with strong governors who stand firm in the name of freedom.

Governor Ron DeSantis has had friendly relations with the Iowa Governor in public. Getty Images

“I love Iowa, ethanol protected and expanded, I got $28 billion from China for our big farmers, I ended the property tax (death!) on farms, I landed the best COMMERCIAL deals in history (USMCA, China, and many others), introduced the world to our FARMERS, and retained Iowa’s ‘first in the nation’ status,” the former president in his Monday message.

Trump lost the 2016 Republican caucuses to Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), but won Iowa in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

The former president enjoys a 24-point lead over DeSantis in Iowa, according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average. Nationally, Trump holds a 32.1-point primary lead over the GOP.

A representative for Reynolds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

