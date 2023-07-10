Opinion: Xi has chosen a border fight with India that China cannot win

Brahma Chellaney is a professor of policy studies at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi.

International attention on the war in Ukraine has helped obscure the Sino-Indian military confrontation, which has led to the buildup of rival forces and intermittent clashes. For more than three years, the two Asian giants have been locked in a tense military standoff along their disputed Himalayan border.

The risk of this confrontation escalating into intense bloody clashes or even a limited border war can no longer be ruled out, given the advanced large-scale military deployments on both sides.

A reverse scenario is also possible. If Chinese President Xi Jinping were to travel to New Delhi for the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in September, the trip could catalyze efforts to defuse the dangerous confrontation unleashed by China. stealth territorial encroachments in the northernmost Indian territory of Ladakh in April-May 2020.

India did not foresee Chinese aggression largely because Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on soothing Beijing to nibble the China-Pakistan axis. Mr. Xi, however, seriously miscalculated that China would be able to impose the modified territorial status quo on India as a accomplished facti, without inviting a robust military response.

India has locked horns with China by more than matching Chinese force deployments. Even at the risk of starting a full-scale war, India is openly defy Chinese power and capability like no other country has in this century.

Confused by India’s strong military challenge, Mr. Xi’s regime has sought to exert greater pressure on India by deploying more Chinese forces in offensive positions, building new war infrastructure along the border, and mounting infowar and psychological operations.

All this, however, risks making a permanent enemy of India, in particular by bringing it closer to the United States. Such a scenario is contrary to China’s long-term interests. US President Joe Bidens courting India, and the pomp and attention he recently bestowed on Mr Modi during a state visit to the US, have heightened Beijing’s suspicions that New Delhi moves closer to Washington to help blunt China.

After China’s border aggression began, New Delhi struck the last of four fundamental defense-related deals that Washington routinely puts in place with military allies. India has also become more closely integrated into the Quad arrangement with Washington, Tokyo and Canberra. And India’s annual Malabar Naval War Games now include all Quad partners.

The military standoff with India, meanwhile, leaves Mr. Xi less room to accomplish what he called a historical mission the incorporation of Taiwan. India is aiding the defense of Taiwan by immobilizing an entire Chinese theatrical force, which might otherwise be employed against this island democracy.

As Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations for the US Navy, said last year, the stalemate presents China with a two fronts problem: they [Indians] are now forcing China not only to look east, to the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, but they must now look over their shoulder to India.

More fundamentally, Mr. Xi has chosen a border fight with India that China cannot win. While the Chinese military relies heavily on conscripts, India, with an all-volunteer force, has the most experienced troops in the world for mountain warfare.

A war between the two nuclear-armed demographic titans would likely end in a bloody stalemate, which would be seen internationally as a defeat for the stronger side, China. It would seriously damage Mr. Xi’s image.

So if the confrontation with India were to escalate, Mr. Xi could risk being hoisted to his own firecracker.

In this context, would Mr. Xi be willing to find ways to defuse the military crisis with India?

September 9 and 10 G20 Summit will bring together world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and possibly Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, at a time when tens of thousands of soldiers on each side clash on the Himalayan massif, it would be strange for Mr. Xi to go to New Delhi without seeking to defuse the border confrontation.

At the last G20 summit in Bali, Mr. Xi and Mr. Modi briefly interacted at a cultural event in front of television cameras, but did not hold a private meeting, as each has done with other leaders.

The only way to end the military stalemate is to reach an agreement to implement a sequential process of disengagement, de-escalation and de-induction of rival forces. The details of such an agreement could be worked out through military-to-military talks.

Mr. Xi, however, appears caught in a military crisis of his own accord. He may want to resolve the crisis, but without losing face. His efforts to coerce India into compliance ended in failure. This means that any compromise settlement would require Mr. Xi to come down to some degree.