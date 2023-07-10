Jack White calls out celebrities for talking to Trump at UFC Fight – Billboard





Jack White has no tolerance for anyone around Donald Trump, and he makes sure everyone knows it. On Monday, July 10, White took to Instagram to post a statement condemning celebrities who got close to the former POTUS at UFC 290 on Saturday.

“Anyone who ‘normalizes’ or treats this fascist, racist, scam, disgusting piece of crap – Trump – disgusting with any level of respect is also disgusting in my book,” the “Another Way to Die” singer wrote. “It’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement by me, not a discussion/debate.

Along with his statement, White posted a series of photos of the aforementioned celebrities waving, posing and conversing with Trump during the event.

Over the weekend, Trump stopped at UFC 290 while making a weekend of campaign stops in Las Vegas and Iowa. When he landed at the T-Mobile Arena, Trump was greeted by a host of Hollywood stars, including two-time Oscar winner Mel Gibson, two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg, and celebrity chef Guy Fieri. .

This isn’t the first time White has called out another celebrity for supporting the former president: In November, the rocker called out former Twitter CEO Elon Musk for reinstating Trump’s Twitter account.

As a soloist, Jack White has earned six Billboard 200 top 10 entries, including the No. 1 albums Blunderbuss (2012), Lazaretto (2014), and Boarding House Reach (2018). He also boasts a pair of Billboard Hot 100 entries, the highest of which is his Beyoncé duet “Don’t Hurt Yourself” (#28) in 2016. As a member of the White Stripes, he earned three others top 10 albums, as well as the Grammy-winning hit “Seven Nation Army.”

Check out White’s statement below:

