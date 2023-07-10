Republican bloc leaves major branch of US military without confirmed leader for first time in over a century





CNN

—



A major branch of the US military has no confirmed leader in the Senate for the first time in more than a century, following a The Republican senator refusing to lift his block on military appointments.

Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger stepped down from command Monday after hosting a private retirement ceremony after more than 40 years of service. His successor, General Eric Smith, has not yet been confirmed to take over due to the suspension of senior military appointments by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Speaking at Shepherds’ handover ceremony on Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made a point of mentioning the shutdown and its impact on stable and orderly leadership transitions and military families.

We have a sacred duty to do good by those who volunteer to wear the fabric of our nation, Austin said. And I remain convinced that all Americans can come together to agree on this fundamental obligation to those who ensure our security. I am also confident that the United States Senate will fulfill its responsibilities. And I look forward to welcoming an outstanding new commander to our Marine Corps, and adding many more distinguished senior leaders across the joint force.

Berger agreed moments later, saying we needed the Senate to do its job so we could have a serving commander named and confirmed.

We need this house occupied, Berger said in reference to the commanders house. We ask the Senate to do so.

Tuberville reiterated that he would not give up his grip in a conversation with CNN Manu Raju on Monday, saying he did not buy any concerns about the impact on military readiness.

I always told you if I thought it was a risk I wouldn’t do it, Tuberville said. It’s not a risk. We have people who can do the job, and not just do it, who can do it the right way and do it the best way for the American people.

In his final interview as commander, Berger argued that military officers should be barred from the hold, which is being held in protest of Pentagon reproductive health policies announced earlier this year.

This needs to be resolved, Berger told CNN. We must keep the military out of politics. The entire department, military in uniform, should not be involved in a matter that is a matter of policy, which we do not deal with People in military uniform that we want to leave out [of] politics is dragged into it, and it’s not healthy at all.

Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told CNN that denying Smiths promotion in this partisan manner is an insult to the Marine Corps and all service members.

General Smith faithfully served the country for 36 years, Reed said. He fought and bled in the wars of our nations and led other navies with courage, honor and distinction. He deserved this promotion. He deserves Senate action without filibuster that has nothing to do with his command.

Smith has the authority to act as Commander in his current role as Deputy Commander. Maj. Jim Stenger, spokesman for the Marine Corps, said Smith will remain the aide until confirmed by the Senate.

Smith will have the authorities he needs to get the job done, Berger said, but he’ll be left without a second-in-command to help him because of the hold.

He can’t do both jobs at the same time, or anyone else because they don’t have the credentials because all promotions are blocked, Berger said. So he’s going to have to do his job in a very different way from what I was able to do, because I could travel, he was here, he could travel, I was here. Now there’s only one, so it’s affecting how he does his job.

Smith is one of more than 200 general and general officers whose appointments are currently stalled in the Senate due to a Tuberville-led grip on his protest against the Pentagon’s new reproductive health policies.

Defense officials expect more than 600 senior officers to be appointed by the end of the year.

Typically, these nominations are approved through a routine process known as unanimous consent, which approves hundreds of nominations at a time. Tuberville’s position prevents that, meaning the Senate would have to vote on each nomination individually, a process to help the Democratic Senate previously told CNN would take months to complete.

Tuberville told CNN on Monday that he doesn’t know why the Senate hasn’t yet taken the votes individually on the floor.

Why don’t we vote for these people one at a time? We could do it, but they don’t want to do it for some reason, he said, adding later that it was very easy to do.

They know they are wrong. So they have to make sure it’s not mine, it’s really theirs, they’re breaking the law, I’m not, he said.

Over the past few months, Berger said, he had to do something he never thought I would have to do as department head: tell people who had already served 30 years and their families had served 30 years. I would like you to think about not doing it. outgoing.

These are families who have already been doing this for 30 years, he said. They’ve given up a lot in those 30 years, and I ask them if they’d be willing to stay longer, indefinitely.

Indeed, Smith is far from the only senior Marine Corps officer to be affected by the chocks. Other positions include the commanders of the I and III Marine Expeditionary Forces. Both are positions held by three-star generals, but could be temporarily filled by a one-star general if their successors are not confirmed by the Senate.

Smith raised concerns that the spot as commander of I Marine Expeditionary Force was taken with a star during his Senate confirmation hearing in June. In response to a question from Independent Maine Senator Angus King, Smith said that while the current commander doesn’t have a confirmed replacement when he retires in August, a fairly new one-star general would be in charge of those 48,000. . Marine Expeditionary Force.

And that compromises the readiness, decision-making and effectiveness of this division? asked the king.

Sir, it is, Smith replied.

Apart from questions about the impact of an enduring grip on internal military processes, officials have also expressed concerns about the message the grip sends to allies and adversaries alike.

Berger told CNN it would be naive to think that the US military is not seen as a world leader, and when the world leader cannot promote its officers on a regular basis, much like when [you] can’t spend a budget the confidence drops.

I won’t be surprised if confidence [is] affected by it, he said.

A Navy official who spoke on condition of anonymity highlighted the position of commander of III Marine Expeditionary Force, saying the flag officer in that position regularly meets with important allies and partners in the Pacific. The official said it would be embarrassing for the United States to send a one-star acting commander to meet with higher-ranking foreign allies in a region so critical to the Pentagon.

It wouldn’t be a good idea for a key ally to meet a star, the official said.

Democratic Representative Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts, a member of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and China, told CNN that the takeover of Tuberville plays into China’s hands.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s central message is that the United States in particular and the West in general are in decline and dysfunctional, Auchincloss said.

He’s a guy who single-handedly delivers a PR gift to Xi Jinping, he added. It’s particularly unfortunate, because we’ve had a lot of success recently on our military posture in the Indo-Pacific And as we were doing this pivot to Asia, pivot to Indo-Pacific perhaps more specifically, we we were tapping our toes because of Tommy Tuberville.

Although policies included things like extending the time for military members to notify commanders of a pregnancy and travel allowances for troops seeking in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI) , they also included a travel allowance for military personnel seeking an abortion.

Our service members and their families do not control where they are stationed and, due to the nature of military service, are often required to travel or relocate to meet operational needs, a February press release announcing the new policies said. The Department’s efforts today will provide service members with access to uncovered reproductive health care, no matter where they are.

Tuberville believes the Pentagon is circumventing the role of Congress and flouting existing federal law, which tightly restricts the use of taxpayer funds for abortions, a Press release said from his office. Under current law, the Department of Defense cannot pay for abortions unless the mother’s health is in danger or the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

These three cases remain the only instances in which Pentagon facilities can perform an abortion.

Ultimately, Berger echoed the concerns of other DOD officials about the impact an ongoing hold would have on military readiness and combat capabilities.

He said the holds put the Marine Corps in a risky position, because from a warfare perspective, you want the most experienced and capable leader to command that organization, and in some cases, a less experienced leader. will be in charge.

You want the best day-to-day leaders to run these organizations, train these units of Marines, prepare them for conflict. So day to day increase the risk because we don’t have the right person in the right position because I can’t promote them, Berger said. The second part is in a conflict or in a crisis or a war, the same thing that people’s lives are at stake. You want the best person in the job. I can’t do this now.