2 more die: the number of murders exceeds 300 | Additional News





With the murders of two men in Chaguanas and Caroni on Saturday night as well as the death of a pensioner following a brutal attack on Friday, the number of murders in Trinidad and Tobago has crossed the 300 mark.

This is the fastest rate at which the balance sheet has reached this figure in the last five years. This has led citizens and security experts to speculate that the final death toll could exceed that of 605 murders recorded in 2022.

The victims of Saturday’s incidents have been identified as Imran Khan, 40, and Neyon Harvey, 22.

The two men were killed less than an hour apart in separate incidents at Caroni and Enterprise.

The Express was told Khan was shot and killed around 10:23 p.m. Saturday outside the River View Bar in South Caroni Bank Road.

He was hanging out with some friends when they were approached by a group of men.

The men confronted Khan, after which gunshots were heard.

The suspects fled on foot.

Khan was found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

No one else was hurt.

Police and paramedics were notified and a team of officers from the Homicide Investigation Bureau as well as Central Division led by Inspector Stewart, Sergeant Deo and PC Mathura responded.

Khan died on the spot.

Crime scene investigators recovered nine spent shells, a projectile and a bullet fragment from the scene of the shooting.

While investigators were at the scene, they were notified of another shooting, this time at Mandela Drive, Chrissie Terrace in Enterprise.

Around 11:08 p.m., residents in the neighborhood heard gunshots.

After investigating, they found Harvey lying in a drain bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

It was pulled out of the sewer and placed on the road.

Police and paramedics were notified but Harvey died at the scene before they arrived.

Crime scene investigators seized nine 5.56mm shells and 20 9mm shells from the scene of the shooting.

The motive behind both incidents is believed to be drug-related, police said.

Yesterday, relatives of Khan told the Express they were shocked to learn he had been killed.

They also disputed police reports that the murder might be drug-related.

They said he had an 18-year-old son and had always worked hard to provide for his child and his parents.

They said he would usually be inside his house at 6 p.m. every day.

However, in the past two weeks he had started liming with friends at the same bar where he was killed.

We don’t know what happened (Saturday) night. It’s not like he had any altercations or feuds with anyone we know. So we take that very hard. And he’s either the fifth or sixth person from Rabindranath Trace to be killed this year. So to me it looks like people are targeting certain area residents. I do not know why. But outside, it is no longer safe. It is best for people to stay home at night and lock the doors until the police can bring this crime under control, said a relative who did not want to be identified.

Fight criminals, improve detection rates

Speaking to the Express yesterday, regional security expert Garvin Heerah said the criminals were not following the law.

They mistakenly believe they are in control. Therefore, National Security cannot afford to support this ideology with inaction, but rather counter it with firm action. Fight the criminal and be serious in hunting.

There is no one, no unit, no approach, no statement and no voice that strikes fear into the hearts of these criminals. My advice is to adopt a fearsome stance and follow that up with some well-executed serious strikes, Heerah said.

Last year, criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad predicted that the annual number of murders could soar to 710 by 2030 if no action is taken to address societal issues and other causes of crime in this country.

The forecast, called the ARIMA model, is based on an analysis of trends and computer model projections by Seepersad, based on statistics acquired from the Crime and Problems Analysis Branch (CAPA) of police departments. T&T (TTPS) for 1990 to 2019 to predict values ​​to 2030. .

Seepersad, coordinator of the criminology unit at the University of the West Indies, said his research has enabled him to use trend analysis and computer modeling to predict crime rates in the country.

Within the margins of error, the data showed that crime was on the rise.

The models gave values ​​for various crimes up to 2030.

The ARIMA model predicts 601 murders for 2023.

The upper bound of this model indicates that the country could see up to 807 murders reported, with the lower bound figure of 395 killings Speaking to the Express yesterday, Seepersad also commented on the performance of the police department and the Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher.

Ms Harewood-Christopher has only held the post since February. So the duration of her stay there is relatively short and it would be understandable that, despite all the initiatives or strategies that she would have put in place, there would not be a visible drop in crime as it is currently present. You have to understand that what we are going through right now comes from things for which the police service alone is not responsible. The root causes and processes responsible for our levels of crime are not the fault of the police. It stems from social issues and the various ministries of the State and its branches must be more proactive and committed. Keep young people away from crime before they engage in deviant behavior, Seepersad said.

That said, there are things they can do that are within the purview of their organization and can be addressed. Things like improved detection rate would be one of the key things I would highlight. Yes, there are currently 300 murders and this number is constantly increasing, but the police cannot be everywhere at once. They can’t see everything. But if they focus on detection rates, you would see a ripple effect over time. This would signal that crime does not pay and the likelihood of getting caught is good. And from there, you would see shifts, including public confidence and people wanting to work with the police and come forward now. If they can achieve this, even gradually, over time, it would equate to a reduction in the number of murders we see each year, he said.

