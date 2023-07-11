Pangkoopsud III takes part in the departure of the President of the Republic of Indonesia from Jayapura





Aviation. Air Operations Command (Pangkoopsud) III Marsda TNI Commander Donald Kasenda, ST, SIP, MM also deported the departing Indonesian President Ir. H. Joko Widodo and his entourage at Sentani Airport, Jayapura, Papua. Friday, (07/07/2023). The President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage took off from Sentani Jayapura Airport to Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base at around 4:53 p.m. WIT, aboard the presidential aircraft RI BBJ2/A-001 Air Squadron 17 Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base. Appearing present during the liberation, Indonesian Interior Minister General Pol (Purn) Prof. Drs. H. Tito Karnavian, MA, Ph.D., Deputy Minister of Interior Mr. John Wemp Wetipo, SH, MH, TNI Commander, Admiral Yudo Margono, HE, MM, CSFA, National Police Chief, General Pol Drs. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc., Pangkogabwilhan III Letjen TNI Agus Suhardi, Pangdam XVII/CEN Major General TNI Izhak Pangemanan, M.Han., Pangkoarmada 3 Rear Admiral TNI Rachmat Jayadi, M.Tr., Opsla, Kapolda Papua Inspector General Pol Mathius D, Fahiri, SIK, Acting Governor of Central Papua Dr. Rebekah Haluk, S. Sos, MM, Acting. Acting Governor of Papua Mountains Nikolaus Kondomo. Governor of West Papua Komjen Pol (Purn) Drs. Paulus Waterpauw, M. Si., Plh. Governor of South West Papua Dr. Muhamad Musa’ad, M. Sit., Pj. Mimika Regent Mr. Valentinus Sudarjanto Sumito, Mayor of Jayapura Mr. Frans Pekey, and Mayor of Sorong Mr. George Yarangga, A.PI., MM The departure of the departure marked the end of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage to the Provinces of Papua and South Papua since last Wednesday (05/07). Before announcing the departure of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Pangkoopsud III participated in supporting the agenda of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage to several places. On Thursday (06/07), he also accompanied the inauguration of Ewer Airport in Agats District, Asmat Regency, South Papua. The inauguration was marked by a procession of traditional musical instruments and the signing of an inscription by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo. After the inauguration, the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage returned to Sentani Jayapura Airport to harvest the first harvest of maize in Area 9 of Food Estate in Wambes Village, Mannem District, Keerom Regency , province of Papua. On the second day (Friday 07/07), the agenda of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia inaugurated the PYCH Agro Edu tourism center in Jayapura Regency, visited the site of the street carnival of Papua in the Jayapura City Governor’s Office Building area, and received an audience of 100 Papuan students at the Cendrawasih Swiss-Bel Ballroom Hotel. On this occasion, Pangkoopsud III participated in the accompaniment of the series of activities of the second day of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage before flying to Halim Perdanakusuma airport. Related

