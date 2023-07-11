Politics
FirstFT: Erdoan agrees to support Sweden’s NATO membership
Good morning. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has agreed to support Sweden’s NATO membership, the military alliance said on the eve of its annual leaders’ summit in Lithuania. The move paves the way for the Nordic country to join the US-led bloc after more than a year of opposition from Ankara.
Erdoan’s decision to lift his veto, after a final meeting with Sweden and NATO leaders on Monday night, came after the Turkish president tied his support for Stockholm’s membership to Turkey’s bid. Turkey to the EU.
Lifting the Erdoans bloc clears the way for Turkey’s parliament to approve Sweden’s entry into the military alliance, a step seen as key to bolstering Eastern Europe’s defenses in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Turkey’s president agrees to forward Sweden’s accession protocol [to join Nato] to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after hours of negotiations with Turkish and Swedish leaders.
Stoltenberg described the decision as a clear commitment by the Turkish president, but said it was not for me to go into details of the timetables of the various political institutions in Turkey, when asked how soon Sweden could become a member of NATO.
-
Go further: The unity of Natos 31 members will be sorely tested since the start of the war in Ukraine at this week’s summit, writes Gideon Rachman.
Here’s what else I’m watching today:
-
Economic data : July unemployment figures are due in the UK, while Germany publishes the final consumer price index for June and the harmonized index of consumer prices, as well as the ZEW climate survey economic.
-
ASEAN Meeting: Foreign ministers of Southeast Asian countries will meet in Jakarta, Indonesia to discuss the crisis in Myanmar, tensions in the South China Sea and other regional issues. (Associated Press)
-
Heat and floods in China: Parts of eastern and southwestern China are prepare for torrential rain, while employers across much of the country were ordered on Monday to limit outdoor work due to the brutal heat. (Associated Press)
Five other top stories
1. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Yevgeny Prigozhin and other Wagner commanders days after their abortive mutiny, the Kremlin revealed. This revelation is a further sign that Moscow is in no rush to punish Prigozhin, whom Putin initially called a traitor.
2. A top US banking regulator announced tougher capital rules for a wider range of lenders with the aim of consolidating a financial system shaken by the failure of several regional banks at the beginning of this year. Here are more details on the regulatory changes for large lenders.
-
More news on US banks: America’s biggest banks are set to report the biggest increase in loan losses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic this week, as rising interest rates put mounting pressure on borrowers across the economy .
3. A growing number of countries are bringing home their physical reserves of gold to avoid Russian-style sanctions on their foreign assets, while increasing their precious metal purchases as a hedge against high levels of inflation. Learn more about global gold demand.
4. The asset management industry faces dramatic consolidation over the next four years as one in six businesses could disappear due to a mix of market volatility, high interest rates and fee pressure. Learn more about the results of PwC’s survey of 500 asset managers and institutional investors.
-
More asset management news: Big fund managers in China have cut fees on thousands of mutual fund products, in a quick response to government pressure to cut rates in the country’s rapidly changing financial services sector.
5. A Singapore hedge fund has filed a petition in Hong Kong to liquidate failing developer Kaisa, marking one of the first cases dealing with the debt of a Chinese developer on the mainland following a collapse in the property sector in the country. Analysts say the deal reflects creditors’ impatience with the restructuring of China’s property sector.
The big read
As his battered troops continue to fight a relentless invasion and attempt to reclaim occupied territory in southern and eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on Wednesday with another strategic objective: to gain a seat at the NATO table. But his candidacy poses tough questions for the 31-member military alliances, from how prepared they are to fight Russia, to whether its mutual defense clause must be won before it is given.
also read and watched…
Card of the day
China’s economy tipped to the brink of deflation in June, adding to calls for Beijing to launch a stronger stimulus package to support the country’s post-Covid recovery. The consumer price index was flat year-on-year and fell 0.2% from the previous month, while ex-factory prices fell at the fastest pace since 2016.
Take a break from the news
Do you feel exhausted? Take a nap. Employers are realizing the benefits of napping at work, as groups ranging from law firms to banks seek help for overworked people.
Additional contributions by Tee Zhuo and Gordon Smith
