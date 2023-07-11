



Chinese President Xi Jinping has said Beijing and Moscow should lead global governance reform. Pictures/Illustrations

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping welcome the best senators Russia , Valentina Matvienko, at a conference in Beijing on Monday. The high-level negotiations focused on strengthening ties between the two countries, as well as their joint multinational projects. welcome the best senators, Valentina Matvienko, at a conference in Beijing on Monday. The high-level negotiations focused on strengthening ties between the two countries, as well as their joint multinational projects. China is ready to continue to work closely with Russia to develop a new era of comprehensive, deeply integrated, pioneering and innovative, mutually beneficial strategic cooperative partnership to help rejuvenate the two countries and promote a prosperous, stable life. and just and a just world. , Jinping said at the meeting, which included many senior officials from both countries. “Moscow and Beijing must lead the right direction of global governance reform,” he stressed, quoted by Russia todayTuesday (11/7/2023). Jinping then pointed out that the development of bilateral relations has become a strategic choice made by the two countries based on the fundamental interests of their own nationals and peoples. He added the importance of developing relationships within multinational groups such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS. During the meeting, Matvienko, speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, delivered a verbal message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Jinping. According to him, Russian-Chinese relations have reached a peak in recent years and will continue to improve. This is the key role of the leaders of the two countries. Such cooperation is in the best interests of our country, he said. Speaking to reporters after the talks, Matvienko said Moscow could always count on a firm and reliable shoulder in China, praising the country as a serious and very responsible country. The main thing I learned from all the meetings and conversations is that China will consistently and continuously pursue cooperation with Russia, maintaining the friendship forged between our countries and peoples, he said. The Russian delegation, led by Matvienko, will stay in China until Wednesday. The main purpose of his visit is to strengthen relations between the Chinese and Russian parliaments, with the senators to attend the 8th inter-parliamentary committee between the two countries. This meeting was the first face-to-face meeting held since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. (ian)

