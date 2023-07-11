Politics
Covid-19 inquiry still awaiting phone messages from Boris Johnson
Receive free updates on UK Covid inquiries
Well, send you a myFT Daily Summary email summarizing the latest UK Covid survey news every morning.
Boris Johnson has still not provided messages stored on an old mobile phone to the Covid-19 public inquiry, it emerged on Monday, with allies of the ex-PM claiming he was still working with technical experts On the question.
The government was given 4 p.m. on Monday to hand over documents relevant to the inquiry, and Downing Street said ministers had passed on all information in its possession.
But it has emerged that messages stored on Johnson’s old phone, which he was forced to turn off after a serious security breach in May 2021, remain stored on the device.
Baroness Hallett, chair of the Covid inquiry, had given the Cabinet Office until 4pm to hand over Johnsons WhatsApp messages, notebooks and journals.
The government’s attempt to block the release of some documents, saying they were undoubtedly irrelevant documents, failed last week when it lost its legal challenge over the issue.
Government insiders said Johnson failed to deliver the phone messages in time to meet the inquests deadline.
Johnson insisted he was ready to deliver messages to his phone if they can be downloaded safely. They are likely to provide information on key government decisions in the first phase of the pandemic.
A spokesman for the former prime minister said: Mr Johnson is working with government-appointed technical consultants to carry out this ongoing process.
He continues to cooperate fully with the investigation and, as previously stated, has no objection to disclosing the material in question to the investigation.
The Cabinet Office said it was necessary to hand over the material we have in our possession and that is what we have done.
Meanwhile, some of Johnson’s allies were reprimanded Monday night after MPs endorsed a report who slammed them for undermining the Commons committee which investigated whether the former Prime Minister lied about the Covid-19 partygate scandal.
However, the seven Tory MPs and three members of the House of Lords named in the report were not further punished, and Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, said she hoped the move would end this sad affair.
Johnsons supporters had claimed the cross-party privileges committee, which found the former prime minister repeatedly lied to MPs about the party gate, was a kangaroo court and a witch hunt.
On Monday, the House of Commons approved a supplementary report from the privileges committee that some Johnson supporters staged a sustained and coordinated attempt to undermine his work.
After heated debate, a motion approving the second report passed without any dissenting votes. He also banned MPs from interfering in other privileges committee investigations.
Johnsons supporters said they had exercised their freedom of speech to criticize the committee’s operation. Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former Cabinet minister, said it was legitimate and legitimate to question the impartiality of Harriet Harman, the Labor chairwoman of the original inquiry.
Harman said there had been an open season on the committee, with some members due for extra security before the report into Johnson’s conduct was released.
Mordaunt said she hoped her Commons colleagues criticized in the Rees-Mogg report, Dame Priti Patel, Dame Nadine Dorries, Mark Jenkinson, Sir Michael Fabricator, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Dame Andrea Jenkyns would reflect on their actions.
Peers Lord Cruddas, Lord Greenhalgh and Lord Goldsmith were also named in the report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/85759e7d-89f8-4b27-9eb3-37335626283f
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Covid-19 inquiry still awaiting phone messages from Boris Johnson
- Tom Cruise collaborator reveals ‘weirdest’ rumor about actor’s on-set behavior
- Innovation with GIS Mobility: Unraveling Public Works Process Problems
- How to bring Putin to justice
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits the North Atlantic | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- China, Russia must lead global governance reform
- Trump swings at Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
- Jeffrey Carlson, groundbreaking trans actor on All My Children, dies at 48 WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio
- Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing
- Rachel Lindsay wears a blazer dress Get the look for $30
- ‘All My Children’ actor Jeffrey Carlson dies at 48
- ESB celebrates 149th founding day and launches new logo – The Economic Times Video