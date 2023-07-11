Covid-19 inquiry still awaiting phone messages from Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has still not provided messages stored on an old mobile phone to the Covid-19 public inquiry, it emerged on Monday, with allies of the ex-PM claiming he was still working with technical experts On the question.

The government was given 4 p.m. on Monday to hand over documents relevant to the inquiry, and Downing Street said ministers had passed on all information in its possession.

But it has emerged that messages stored on Johnson’s old phone, which he was forced to turn off after a serious security breach in May 2021, remain stored on the device.

Baroness Hallett, chair of the Covid inquiry, had given the Cabinet Office until 4pm to hand over Johnsons WhatsApp messages, notebooks and journals.

The government’s attempt to block the release of some documents, saying they were undoubtedly irrelevant documents, failed last week when it lost its legal challenge over the issue.

Government insiders said Johnson failed to deliver the phone messages in time to meet the inquests deadline.

Johnson insisted he was ready to deliver messages to his phone if they can be downloaded safely. They are likely to provide information on key government decisions in the first phase of the pandemic.

A spokesman for the former prime minister said: Mr Johnson is working with government-appointed technical consultants to carry out this ongoing process.

He continues to cooperate fully with the investigation and, as previously stated, has no objection to disclosing the material in question to the investigation.

The Cabinet Office said it was necessary to hand over the material we have in our possession and that is what we have done.

Meanwhile, some of Johnson’s allies were reprimanded Monday night after MPs endorsed a report who slammed them for undermining the Commons committee which investigated whether the former Prime Minister lied about the Covid-19 partygate scandal.

However, the seven Tory MPs and three members of the House of Lords named in the report were not further punished, and Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, said she hoped the move would end this sad affair.

Johnsons supporters had claimed the cross-party privileges committee, which found the former prime minister repeatedly lied to MPs about the party gate, was a kangaroo court and a witch hunt.

On Monday, the House of Commons approved a supplementary report from the privileges committee that some Johnson supporters staged a sustained and coordinated attempt to undermine his work.

After heated debate, a motion approving the second report passed without any dissenting votes. He also banned MPs from interfering in other privileges committee investigations.

Johnsons supporters said they had exercised their freedom of speech to criticize the committee’s operation. Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former Cabinet minister, said it was legitimate and legitimate to question the impartiality of Harriet Harman, the Labor chairwoman of the original inquiry.

Harman said there had been an open season on the committee, with some members due for extra security before the report into Johnson’s conduct was released.

Mordaunt said she hoped her Commons colleagues criticized in the Rees-Mogg report, Dame Priti Patel, Dame Nadine Dorries, Mark Jenkinson, Sir Michael Fabricator, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Dame Andrea Jenkyns would reflect on their actions.

Peers Lord Cruddas, Lord Greenhalgh and Lord Goldsmith were also named in the report.