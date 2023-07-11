Trump slams Republican Iowa governor for staying neutral in 2024 presidential nomination race





Former President Donald Trump is targeting Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa to remain neutral in the race for the GOP presidential nomination.

Trump, who is the frontrunner right now as he runs for the White House for the third straight time, took to his social media site on Monday to slam Reynolds, the state’s popular two-term governor. whose caucuses for half a century have led the GOP presidential nomination calendar.

“I opened up the governorship to Kim Reynolds, and when she fell behind, I APPROVED her, made big rallies, and she won. Now she wants to stay NEUTRAL. I don’t not invite to events! DeSanctus loses 45 points!” the former president wrote on Truth Social.

IT’S TRUMP’S RACE TO LOSE SIX MONTHS BEFORE PRIMARY AND GOP CAUCUSES

Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters, flanked by Governor Kim Reynolds, during a campaign rally, in Davenport, Iowa, March 13, 2023. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

In 2017, Trump named longtime Republican Iowa Governor Terry Branstad US Ambassador to China. Reynolds, who was lieutenant governor at the time, succeeded Branstad as governor. The then-president endorsed Reynolds ahead of his close election in 2018 to a full term. Reynolds was easily re-elected by 19 points last year.

Reynolds’ pledge to remain neutral in the presidential nomination race is consistent with previous Iowa governors. Iowa’s all-Republican congressional delegation also remains neutral as the wide array of 2024 presidential candidates descends on their state.

FIRST ON FOX: DESANTIS WINS $20 MILLION IN FIRST SIX WEEKS OF PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

The governor joined Trump in March in Davenport, as the former president made his first stop in Iowa as the 2024 candidate. Reynolds did not join Trump when he returned to the state in early June and again Friday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event with Governor Kim Reynolds on March 10, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

Trump’s comments came two days after The New York Times reported that some Trump advisers had privately complained about Reynolds’ appearances with DeSantis during the campaign trail.

A source in Trump’s political orbit told Fox News that campaign officials aren’t frustrated with Reynolds and point to Trump’s overwhelming stance in Iowa right now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis trails Trump by double digits in the latest polls in Iowa and other early voting states, as well as national polls, but the Florida governor leads the rest of the field of contenders, who are in single digits.

No comment was expected from Reynolds or his political team.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-slams-iowas-republican-governor-staying-neutral-2024-presidential-nomination-race The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos