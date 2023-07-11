Turkey accepts Sweden’s NATO candidacy





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to support Sweden’s bid for NATO membership, the alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Monday. Stoltenberg tweeted that Erdogan met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and reached an agreement on Sweden’s NATO membership, hours after Erdogan said the European Union should first consider the admission of his country to the EU. At a press conference on Monday, Stoltenberg said Erdogan intended to submit the ratification documents to the Turkish parliament “as soon as possible”, but declined to offer “exact dates”. He added: “And then, of course, it’s up to parliament then to…set up the process and then do the final ratification.” Hungary also opposed Sweden’s bid for NATO membership, but Stoltenberg said Hungary would not be “the last to ratify”. So, now that Turkey has agreed to Sweden’s membership, “I think the problem will be solved”, he added. President Biden, who backed Sweden’s induction into NATO amid the Russian invasion of Ukrainewelcomed the agreement. NATO member countries are meeting this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.

What to expect from Biden’s trip to NATO 05:16 Stoltenberg offered only a general description of how Turkey arrived at its decision to support Swedish membership. “What we saw was that we were able to reconcile the concerns expressed by Turkey with the concerns expressed by Sweden, and then we were able to find common ground and then move forward on that basis,” he said. he declared. said. Turkey’s communications directorate said in a statement on Sunday that Sweden had “taken a few steps in the right direction by making changes to anti-terrorism legislation”, but it criticized Sweden for allowing protests by organizations that Turkey designated as terrorist groups, including pro-PKK and Kurdish YPG. Turkey has also criticized Sweden for allowing protests involving the burning of the Koran. Sweden had applied to join NATO with Finland, which was also initially blocked by Turkey. But Finland and Turkey struck a deal, and in April Finland became the 31st country to join the alliance. As for Erdogan’s comments on Turkey’s EU membership, Stoltenberg noted that he could not speak for the EU. Turkey has long sought EU membership, with the organization saying in 1999 that it would formally consider their application. After the 2004 enlargement — which did not include Turkey — the EU adopted a framework for negotiations, but there has been no progress since then. Olivia Gazis contributed to this report. New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/turkey-sweden-nato-bid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos