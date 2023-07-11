Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev cements power with election victory





Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev won a third term that will keep him in charge of the gas-rich country until 2030, as international observers said on Monday the vote lacked “real” competition.

Mirziyoyev, who was running against three largely unknown candidates, won Sunday’s election with 87% of the vote, according to preliminary results. The 65-year-old promised to open Uzbekistan to foreign investment and tourism and to implement major reforms in Central Asia’s most populous country. “The presidential election in Uzbekistan lacked genuine political competition despite some reform efforts,” an election observation mission from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said in a statement. They also said that a number of recommendations essential to the democratic process “remain unimplemented”. Urszula Gacek, head of the mission, said her organization urged the country to “take bolder steps towards a genuine democracy that includes all citizens”. A former Soviet republic, Uzbekistan is wedged between Russia and China and shares a border with Afghanistan. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Mirziyoyev on a “convincing election victory”. This victory “confirms your high political authority and underlines the broad popular support for your policy of large-scale reforms”, he wrote. The pair also spoke on the phone and discussed their “strategic partnership.” Chinese leader Xi Jinping also praised Mirziyoyev in a phone call. “Lack of opposition” “Xi Jinping stressed that in recent years, under our joint leadership, China-Uzbekistan relations have achieved decisive development and cooperation in various fields has been greatly enhanced,” state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi told Mirziyoyev that he “very much appreciates the good working relationship and personal friendship with you,” CCTV added. In May, Xi hosted Mirziyoyev and other Central Asian leaders for a summit in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an. Mirziyoyev previously served as prime minister under his hardline predecessor Islam Karimov before winning his first term in 2016 and being re-elected in 2021. A constitutional referendum this year paved the way for him to two more presidential terms and increased the term from five to seven years, meaning he could stay in power until 2037. Mirziyoyev, who trained as an engineer, portrays himself as a reformer creating a “New Uzbekistan” and said he soon wants to double gross domestic product to $160 billion (€146 billion). He focused his re-election campaign on the economy and education. He ended the practice of forced labor in the cotton fields of Uzbekistan and freed political prisoners imprisoned during Karimov’s quarter-century rule. NGOs say human rights are better than under Karimov, but much remains to be improved and the authorities have shown no signs of letting any real opposition emerge. The OSCE said the campaign had been “low-key, reflecting the lack of opposition to the incumbent”. In July 2022, protests erupted against a plan to remove the right to self-determination from the Karakalpakstan region. The unrest and subsequent crackdown in the impoverished northwestern territory left at least 21 people dead. (AFP)

