Trump administration officials legitimately feared Trump could provoke nuclear war with North Korea: report





There are countless reasons to worry about the prospect of Donald Trump winning a second term. One is his reported plan to purge the government of career employees with real expertise and replace them only with the most diehard loyalists. Another is this whole January 6 insurrection thing, which is how he reacts when things don’t go his way. Then there’s the fact that he’s an abject racist and massive bigot; a threat to reproductive rights; a shameless crook; a certified sexual predator; a pathological liar; and a friend of very bad people. Oh, and also the fact that in his first term, his own officials feared he would reduce America to nuclear waste.

Politico reports that in a new book released this month, former Trump administration official Miles Taylor reveals Homeland Security officials were so concerned about tensions with North Korea that several meetings [were held] prepare for a nuclear attack on American soil. While North Korea has obviously never been a friend of the United States, according to Taylor, officials genuinely feared that at any moment Trump might do or say something to provoke the Hermit Kingdom. In the world of national security, anything to do with nuclear weapons is treated with extreme sensitivity, well-planned, carefully scripted, but we didn’t know what Trump might say at some point, writes Taylor, who served as an adviser to the Secretary of Homeland Security. One day he threatened North Korea with fire, fury and frankly a power like this world has never seen before. It almost seemed to welcome a nuclear conflict, which terrified us. Taylor notes following a Situation Room meeting, then Secretary of Defense James Mattis took him aside and said, Y’all need to prepare like you’re going to war. Mattis, writes Taylor, believed that the DHS [needed to] suppose the homeland was in mortal danger.

For the politician:

The Department of Homeland Security has taken a step it has never taken before, according to Taylor, who is best known for writing an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times in 2018 describing silent resistance in the Trump administration from people choosing to prioritize the country.

We’ve called together all senior DHS leaders to discuss the brewing crisis, he writes in the new book, slated for release July 18. Experts looked at various scenarios of a nuclear strike on US soil, dusted off response plans, and outlined best-case scenarios that nonetheless looked horribly grim. I can’t provide details, but I came out of those meetings really worried about the security of the country. In my view, the department was unprepared for the kind of nuclear conflict that Trump might foment.

Then-senior DHS official Chris Krebs confirmed to Politico that in 2017 there was definitely a sense that there was a non-zero chance and therefore we should take appropriate and reasonable steps to assess the status of preparation for such an attack. Meanwhile, in November of that year, Taylor writes, Trump seemed indifferent to the fact that North Korea had just tested a missile that could have reached the United States. This is the first time, to my knowledge, that the DHS thought there was the possibility, however remote, that Trump would actually start a war and that we had to prepare for nuclear fallout in the country, a- he told Politico.

In related news, Axios reports that Taylor’s book also reveals that Trump allegedly wanted to tap the phones of White House aides he suspected of leaking information. A plan, then Chief of Staff John Kelly must have quickly had no idea it would be illegal. In response to this claim, a Trump campaign spokesperson told Axios: Miles Taylor is a loser and a lying bag of s—. His book either belongs in the fiction section’s discount bin or should be repurposed as toilet paper. Asked by Vanity Fair about this comment, Taylor replied: “Recent history has taught us that the best way to infuriate Donald Trump is to tell the truth.

