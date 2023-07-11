Imran Khan appears before JIT to record statement in 12 cases





NNA | Updated: July 11, 2023 00:53 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 11 ​​(ANI): Imran Khan, head of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), appeared before two Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) to record his statement in 12 cases filed under the Pakistani Penal Code ( PPC), Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and Maintenance of Public Order (DFO) on Monday, The News International reported. Two JITs, led by Chief Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yasir Afridi and SP Rukhsar Mehdi, asked more than 25 questions of Imran during the recording of his statement. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his statement, said: “I have no abhorrence of Pakistan and national institutions. I respect Pakistani army, martyrs, Ghazis and martyrs monuments from deep within my heart. nothing to do with the May 9 event.” He further claimed it was a plot against him and his party, according to The News International.

“I will never accept responsibility for the event because the plot was hatched by the government and law enforcement agencies hired to trap me and the party in legal clutches,” he said. declared. He repeatedly said, “I disagree with the claim that PTI workers were involved in the May 9 episode because I have evidence of a conspiracy related to the recorded his statement in seven cases, four of which were recorded as ATA offenses with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police and three with different police stations, however, he refused to answer questions in the five remaining cases and said he was not prepared to take statements in the remaining cases, The News International reported. Investigators further accused him of not appearing before the JIT for investigation.The sources said 12 notices were served on the former prime minister, including seven issued by the CTD and six by JIT, but he never responded to the notices. July 9 at the Islamabad Capital Territory (TIC) complex at 2 p.m. (ANI)

