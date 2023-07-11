Politics
Facts 4 times Jokowi and Prabowo met 4 eyes at the palace
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo recently summoned Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto frequently for individual talks. According to CNBC Indonesia records, Jokowi and the General Chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party have met five times in the past two months.
The former DKI Jakarta Governor was recorded as calling Prabowo several times to meet one-on-one at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta and Bogor. Apart from this, the two also met privately at Jokowi’s residence in Solo, Central Java during Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriyah.
Here is an explanation.
1. Jokowi and Prabowo discussed from defense industry to geopolitics
Jokowi summoned Prabowo to discuss several issues at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (07/10/2023). Prabowo said that during the meeting he reported on the developments in the defense sector, from the defense industry to the global geopolitical situation.
“The progress is quite good,” Prabowo said in a press release after the meeting.
Apart from this, Prabowo also provided a progress report on PT Dirgantara Indonesia, in which the state-owned company’s CN-235 aircraft production has now increased to eight aircraft from two to three aircraft per year previously.
In addition, he also said that the demand for multifunctional transport aircraft has reached 100 units, from various countries in Africa to Latin America.
Apart from this, Prabowo also signaled the desire of several countries to increase defense cooperation with Indonesia. This cooperation includes sending officers and NCOs from other countries to train in Indonesia.
2. Jokowi and Prabowo discussed the results of Prabowo’s visit to Europe
This related meeting took place at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta on June 26, 2023.
“I report the results of my visit abroad, in Europe. We will discuss some geopolitical issues, the latest developments on domestic issues, while the president gave some instructions. I think we will carry out his instructions,” he said. said Prabowo.
During the meeting which lasted about 30 minutes, Prabowo also reported on the African country’s willingness to ask Indonesia to train its soldiers, as well as developments in the war between Russia and the Ukraine and political discussions.
“Only in broad strokes, asking about my plans for the future,” he replied when asked if he was talking about politics.
3. Jokowi and Prabowo have lunch together
Prabowo was invited to come to the presidential palace in Bogor on June 18, 2023. His goal was to have lunch with Jokowi.
Prabowo also uploaded this moment to his personal Instagram account. Deputy Press, Protocol, Media, Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin confirmed that the meeting was an invitation from Jokowi.
“So the president lives in Bogor Palace. Knowing now that Pak Prabowo is also in Bogor, in Hambalang, the president invites him for lunch,” Bey told reporters on Monday (6/19/2023).
He explained that the meeting was Jokowi’s routine agenda with his ministers which was held on Sunday.
“It’s normal with ministers with the defense minister, with other ministers it’s normal, even on Sundays sometimes on Sundays, on Saturdays the president usually meets with the ministers,” Bey said.
Apart from that, Bey also said that the meeting had discussions on the current real issues, including the issue of the main weapon system (alutsista).
4. Closed meeting without media knowledge
The previous week, Prabowo was also summoned to the presidential palace in Jakarta on Friday (06/09/2023). At that time, Prabowo was summoned by Jokowi to hold a closed meeting.
During the meeting, Prabowo did not provide specific information on what was discussed. However, Bey Machmudin said there were things that needed to be discussed.
“It’s normal for the president to call his ministers, of course there are things that need to be discussed,” Bey said.
Previously, Jokowi had indeed planned to invite Prabowo to ask for explanations on the Ukraine-Russia peace proposal presented during the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore some time ago.
“Maybe today or tomorrow I will be asked to ask for an explanation of what the Minister of Defense said,” Jokowi said while answering questions from reporters after attending the opening of the PDIP’s third national working meeting in Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, on June 6. , 2023.
|
Pictured: The President received the arrival of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and his son, Didit Hediprasetyo at around 12:00 p.m. WIB while at his residence in Surakarta city. (Instagram screenshot @sekretariat.kabinet)
Jokowi and Prabowo’s closeness moment was not limited to one-on-one encounters. There have been a number of intimate moments between the two figures, particularly ahead of the upcoming political year 2024.
Like when celebrating Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriyah. At that time, Prabowo visited Jokowi’s residence in Solo, Central Java on Saturday (4/22/2023).
Prabowo is not alone. He was with his son Didit Hediprasetyo.
“As usual, our traditions, our customs, when it is Eid, the subordinates usually offer their greetings or Eid to the leaders,” Prabowo was quoted in the upload from the official Instagram account of the Presidential Secretariat.
Prabowo said the meeting was just to keep in touch and there was no political discussion. He considers it normal to be subordinate to his superiors.
“He’s my boss, he’s the president, the commander-in-chief, I’m his minister. So I counted how many times I went to see him for Lebaran,” he concluded.
Jokowi and Prabowo also often attend government diaries. For example, during the inauguration of Tzu Chi Hospital Pantai Indah Kapuk, Wednesday (14/6/2023) until during a working visit to Malaysia (7/6/2023).
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
This afternoon, Prabowo met Jokowi at the presidential palace in Bogor
(mg/mg)
|
