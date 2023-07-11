Erdogan agrees to send vote on Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkish parliament, Stoltenberg says

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to send Sweden’s accession protocol for NATO membership to the Turkish parliament “as soon as possible”. and help get the congregation to approve it.

Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania. Sweden’s NATO membership has been blocked by Turkish objections since last year.

“It is a historic day as we have a clear commitment from Turkey to submit the ratification documents to the Grand National Assembly and also to work with the assembly to ensure ratification,” Stoltenberg told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, as NATO hoped to publicly show unity in its support for Ukraine more than 500 days after its invasion by Russia, Erdogan said he would block Sweden’s path unless European members military organization “pave the way” for Turkey to join the world’s largest trading bloc.

His surprise announcement added further uncertainty to Sweden’s bid to become the alliance’s 32nd member. Turkey was already blocking its entry because Erdogan believes Sweden has been too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups he sees as security threats.

WATCH | Turkey’s president clears the way for Sweden’s NATO membership:

Arriving in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his counterparts will hold two days of talks starting Tuesday, Erdogan first met Kristersson, before breaking off for a separate meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Michel said in a Twitter post that he and Erdogan had “explored upcoming opportunities to bring cooperation back to the fore and re-energize our relationship.” Michel said he had instructed the European Commission to draft a “report with a view to proceeding in a strategic and forward-looking way”.

Turkey is a candidate for membership of the European Union, but its accession talks have stalled since 2018 due to democratic backsliding under President Erdogan, concerns about the rule of law and violations of human rights. rights, and disputes with Cyprus, a member of the EU.

Erdogan’s new demand was the first time he linked his country’s ambition to join the EU with Sweden’s push to become a NATO member.

Flags of NATO member countries are seen outside a venue which will be used for a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Sunday. (Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press)

“Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for more than 50 years now, and almost all NATO member countries are now members of the European Union,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

“I make this appeal to those countries that have kept Turkey waiting at the gates of the European Union for more than 50 years.

“Come pave the way for Turkey to join the European Union. When you pave the way for Turkey, we will pave the way for Sweden as we did for Finland,” he said. declared.

Earlier, Erdogan’s office said he told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Sunday that Turkey wanted a “clear and strong” message of support for Turkey’s European ambitions from the leaders of the country. NATO. The reading of the Biden-Erdogan appeal to the White House did not mention the issue of Turkey’s EU membership.

“It’s a matter of timing”

Erdogan’s government has postponed Sweden’s ratification of membership, saying the administration in Stockholm must do more to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups. A series of anti-Turkish and anti-Islam protests in the Swedish capital have raised doubts that a deal to meet Turkey’s demands can be reached before the NATO summit.

Turkey’s stalling tactics have angered other NATO allies, including the United States.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed on Sunday that Biden and Erdogan discussed Sweden’s NATO membership, among other issues, and agreed to meet in Vilnius for further discussions.

A Canadian soldier wears a NATO patch during a speech by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a military base in Adazi, Latvia, on Monday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Sullivan said the White House was confident Sweden would join the alliance.

“We don’t see this as something that’s fundamentally in doubt. It’s a matter of timing. The sooner the better,” he said.

Previously non-aligned Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland joined in April after Turkish ratification.

I arrived in Vilnius with @JustinTrudeau for the @NATO summit. At this pivotal moment for our collective security, we focused on strengthening the Alliance, welcoming Sweden, and continuing to support Ukraine now and through victory. —@melaniejoly

Another key issue in Vilnius will be how to bring Ukraine closer to NATO without joining, as well as what security guarantees Kiev may need to ensure that Russia does not invade again after the end of the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky will join the summit in person on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said the most important thing was to continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts to resist the Russian invasion.

“Unless Ukraine wins, there are no membership issues to discuss,” he said.