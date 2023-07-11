Politics
President Jokowi holds ratas regarding increased production and downstream dissemination of food products
National Food Agency chief Arief Prasetyo Adi said in his statement that the meeting discussed a number of food-related issues, starting with El Nino to food. downstream.
President Joko Widodo held a restricted meeting (ratas) with a number of Onward Indonesia cabinet ministers on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. National Food Agency chief Arief Prasetyo Adi said in his statement that the meeting discussed a number of food-related issues, starting with El Nino to food. downstream.
“What was discussed was related to El Nino, then the next one is getting ready to increase production, especially agricultural food production, and the next thing is to swallow the food,” Arief told the media team. after attending a ratas at the presidential palace in Jakarta. Complex.
On food, Arief said the government has regulated the division of labor related to a number of food sectors. Perum Bulog was tasked with regulating rice, corn and soybeans. Meanwhile, other products contained in Presidential Decree Number 66 of 2021 regarding the National Food Agency will be regulated by state-owned food companies, namely ID Food.
In addition, the rats also discussed the low-cost financing program being prepared by the Ministry of Finance. Arief said the funding package would later be provided in the form of a loan.
“There is a guarantee from the Minister of Finance that it will then be handed over to Himbara (Association of Public Banks). Himbara has given BUMNs in the food sector, the first is Bulog, the other is ID Food,” said Arief.
Meanwhile, based on the data received, it was noted that inflation was at a stable position of 3.5%. President Jokowi also instructed his staff to maintain or reduce the rate of inflation.
“To keep inflation below economic growth,” Arief said.
(BPMI Setpres)
