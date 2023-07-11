Trump accuses Biden of cocaine concealment in the White House – Rolling Stone





Willie Nelson claims he smoked a joint on the roof of the White House, Snoop Dog says he did the same in a bathroom, and last week someone left a bag of coke in the wing west.

Although no suspect has yet been identified, one man is convinced to have solved the case: Donald Trump. The former president pushed the idea that coke belongs to President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. On Monday, he attempted to spin the suspect baggy into a bizarre form of exoneration for his own extensive legal troubles.

“Was Crooked Joe Biden on cocaine when he ordered the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and utter violation of my 4th Amendment rights?” He wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “Was he on cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in the history of the United States, saw his political opponent, who leads him far in the polls, charged and arrested (twice, if you include the run from the DOJ’s Manhattan attorney’s office)? »

The former president is currently dealing with two criminal cases, one related to the Justice Department’s investigation into his post-presidency hoarding of classified documents. He clearly desperately needs a distraction.

In a separate post, Trump accused the White House of engaging in a cover-up to protect the Bidens.

“The White House has security cameras (far more than Mar-a-Lago!) everywhere, especially at the location in question,” he wrote. “THEY KNOW 100% WHO IT IS. If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes and the cocaine was meant for Hunter, and probably Crooked Joe, to give some of life and energy to this total disaster of a president!

It’s not yet clear who lost their Schedule II narcotics, but the Secret Service has launched an investigation that includes a review of White House security footage and visitor logs. Tendency

Trump has been trying to link the Bidens to drugs from virtually the time they were discovered. Last week, he went so far as to suggest that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the DOJ’s investigation into Trump, may have planted the drugs at the White House.

Right now, the only definitive evidence of prolific coke drinking in the White House is Trump’s own addiction to cola.

