Mordaunt urges end to sad affair as MPs approve party committee report

The privileges committee, which investigated the former prime minister’s denials, highlighted comments from eight Tory politicians and claimed they were part of a coordinated attempt to undermine the work of the panels.

Among those named were former cabinet ministers Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, Dame Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries.

MEPs approved the report without the need for a formal vote.

The motion also sought to clarify how MPs should behave when an investigation by the Privileges Committee takes place.

Commons leader Ms Mordaunt said the report was an exceptional situation and not part of the usual policy cut.

Presenting the motion, she told the Commons: I hope the colleagues who have been appointed will reflect on their actions.

One of the most painful aspects of this whole affair is that it has led to animosities between colleagues, and between colleagues of the same political color.

But I know of at least one member named in the report who took the time to speak with regret to other members of this committee, and I commend them for that.

I hope some of the speeches we hear this afternoon will recognize this obligation we have to each other as colleagues.

If Castlereagh and Canning could adopt polite civility after dueling, I live in hope that today will be the end of this sad affair.

Ms Mordaunts’ closing remark referred to former Prime Minister George Canning, who as Foreign Secretary argued with the War Secretary over the deployment of troops.

Lord Castlereagh challenged Mr Canning to a duel which took place on September 21, 1809.

The privileges committee ultimately triggered Mr Johnson’s resignation from Parliament in protest at his recommendation to face a lengthy suspension for misleading the Commons with his denials of anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Mr Johnsons’ supporters have frequently attacked the Labour-led but Conservative-majority committee as a witch hunt and kangaroo court, with the former prime minister found complicit in the campaign against the panel that investigated him.

Other MPs named in the report included Tories Mark Jenkinson, Sir Michael Fabricator, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Dame Andrea Jenkyns, while Tory peer Lord Goldsmith was also named.

Sir Jacob was among those named to use the debate to push back against the report.

The former Business Secretary said: There are problems with this report, I think from its title, Coordinated Campaign of Interference, there is no evidence that it was coordinated.

Asked by Labor MP Dame Angela Eagle if he would like to apologize to committee members for calling them marsupials, Sir Jacob said: I have absolutely no desire to question the integrity of individual members of the committee, some of whom I hold in very high esteem. regard.

He also told MPs: I have always thought it was important to get along with people and be courteous to them across the House. But that doesn’t mean you can’t criticize them.

And it was legitimate, and it is legitimate, to question the position of the chairman of the committee.

Labors Harriet Harman, who chaired the Privileges Committee, said: Our special report makes it clear that it is not acceptable for members fearing an outcome that they do not want to issue criticisms to the committee, so that in if the conclusion is the one they do not want, they will have undermined the results of the investigations by undermining confidence in the committee.

Mr Jenkinson (Workington) was among those Tory MPs to clash with Ms Harman in the chamber, saying her tweet did not refer to the committee and the context of the Twitter feed was clear.

Ms Harman said Mr Jenkinson had called the committee a witch hunt, with the Tory MP suggesting Ms Harman may have inadvertently misled the House.

Ms Harman replied: If he says, which he did, that he does not believe the Privileges Committee investigation into Boris Johnson was a witch hunt, I very much welcome the fact that he has say that and appreciate it.

Sir Michael admitted that it was wrong to call the Privileges Committee a puppet court.

Tory MP Alberto Costa (South Leicestershire), who sits on the committee, asked the MP for Lichfield: I notice on his own Twitter site there is a tweet from July 31, 2022, where he says Harriet Harman is determined to stitch up Boris by changing rules of privileges committee, kangaroo court.

Does he now accept that it is wrong to call the Privileges Committee a puppet court?

Sir Michael replied: I don’t remember this tweet, but the answer is actually yes I do.

He had said earlier that he stands by the comments he made that serious questions about committee procedure will have to be answered.

Dame Priti told MPs: I believe that the claims that have been made and the assertions that have been made in this special report are untrue and cannot be supported by the so-called evidence that has been produced and published.

Former Conservative minister Dame Andrea said: The actions of this committee could set a dangerous precedent, a slippery slope.

But Tory MP Sir Julian Lewis (New Forest East) said those who accepted the process should also accept the result, adding: If you are not ready to accept the referee’s verdict, do not play cricket .

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle did not select a Liberal Democrat amendment to refer Johnson loyalists to the Privileges Committee to decide whether their conduct amounted to contempt.