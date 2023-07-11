Beijing’s bad bet on Moscow

Beijing must be suffering from a severe case of buyer’s remorse. China’s leaders may be speaking the language of unwavering, boundless support for Moscow, but they are surely preparing for Putin’s worst downfall.

However, let’s not rush. Russian leaders have survived and gone through worse periods of instability. When it comes to political survival, compromise and claws are two sides of the same coin tactic that Russian strongmen are adept at. We have recently been reminded of Winston Churchill’s reported statement that Kremlin political intrigue is akin to a bulldog fight under a rug and that the only way to know who survived is when the bones of the losers fly away.

The past few weeks have been tumultuous in Russia, to say the least. The attempted quasi-rebellion of Yevgueni Prigojine, the leader of the private mercenary organization of the Wagner group, destabilized the Kremlin. Observers note that the insurgency was the logical end of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cultivate various political factions in Moscow. Playing rival leaders against each other suits his program of vetting potential challengers for the highest position.

Over the past two decades, Putin has deliberately fed private mercenaries, business elite and military factions to ensure he remains the final arbiter on all matters. Similarly, Putin created a ghost in Prigozhin to prevent Russian military generals from getting too big for their boots. Prigozhins Wagner mercenaries could also be easily deployed as Russian proxies across borders, limiting the burden on Russian military troops. The privatization of security had another added benefit, the fact that the Kremlin could disavow the clandestine activities of the Wagner group in Africa and Syria. After all, the goal was to spread Russian influence and power, by any means.

Members of the Wagner Group in the city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24, 2023 during a mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin (Roman Romokhov/AFP via Getty Images)

In February 2022, the Kremlin was poisoned by the dual storytelling of the inexorable decline in the ability of the West and Russia to humiliate its neighbour. With the neutralization of Georgia in 2008, the rapid invasion of Crimea in 2014 and the intervention in Syria in 2015, Putin took the risk of breaking into Ukraine uninvited. The general assumption in Moscow was that the depredations in Iraq and Afghanistan had quenched Washington’s appetite for conflict abroad.

With hindsight, the last few months have shown the opposite. By failing to win a quick and decisive victory, Putin is already dangerously close to defeat. No power let alone a great power with a long history can claim a credible sphere of influence by losing to a neighbor 28 times geographically smaller than itself in its immediate vicinity.

Although the current regime in Moscow is proving to be an unstable partner for Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping has no freedom of choice.

Given Ukraine’s renewed nationalist resolve and the generous support of its Western allies, Kyiv braved the early onslaught and showed strategic acumen. kyiv’s defenses forced Moscow to change its strategy from focusing on a quick and decisive victory to a war of attrition. The longer the war lasted, the weaker Western unity would be, thought Putin. Putin trusted the Western public. Sooner or later, he thought, they would start clamoring for affordable energy and complaining about the misappropriation of economic and military resources. So far, that has not been the case.

From Beijing’s perspective, Putin’s protracted mess in Ukraine and internal infighting sparked by Prigozhin’s attempted rebellion are forcing China strategic community to ask tough questions about Beijing’s partnership with Moscow. However, given its history and influence, Russia is the only major power that deeply despises Washington. Therefore, the logic of the balance of power requires that Beijing be content with Moscow.

Although the current regime in Moscow is proving to be an unstable partner for Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping has no freedom of choice. Putin is less weak among other political actors in Moscow. Simply put, Xi has no viable alternative to Putin to bet his money on, at least for now. Therefore, Beijing is doubling down on rhetorical and material support for Putin and, at the same time, preparing for the worst.

Nor is it in China’s interest to see chaos and political instability in Moscow. A weak Kremlin is more subservient and favorable to Chinese influence than a headless Kremlin. The collapse of Putin’s regime and a political vacuum in Moscow would spell disaster for Beijing. Moreover, Russia’s humility in its own backyard would leave the United States free to focus on the Indo-Pacific. This is something the Chinese certainly do not want.