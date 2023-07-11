Court orders Imran to join investigation, extends pre-arrest bonds in 11 cases





The court also extends Bushra Bibi’s bail in a forgery case.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – Islamabad’s three courts on Monday extended bail for PTI chairman Imran Khan until July 19 in eleven cases filed by the capital’s police.

A lower court also ordered Imran Khan to join the investigation in two cases related to the May 9 incidents.

Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain of the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) heard Imran Khan’s bail applications in three cases. During the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer argued that in which court his client should preferably appear, as his cases were before three courts. However, later Imran Khan came to the courtroom. The judge noted that the court would not allow any delay if the prosecution requested a postponement. The court later extended Imran Khan’s bail.

Meanwhile, District and Extra Sessions Judge Tahir Sapra heard the former Prime Minister’s bail cases in six FIRs while Extra Sessions Judge Farukh Fareed Baloch heard bail in two cases. regarding the incidents of May 9.

Judge Farukh Fareed asked the defendant to join the inquest and said the court would announce the verdict in light of the available record if the petitioner did not join the inquest in two cases. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until July 19. A lower court also extended Bushra Bibi’s bail in a forgery case filed by the Kohsar police station.

Islamabad Police on Monday filed complaints in the Anti-Terrorism Court in five terrorism cases against Pakistan President Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in relation to riots at a court compound.

The court summoned all defendants tomorrow to officially open the trial against the defendants including Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and others.

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain also ordered the defendants to ensure their attendance for the next court date. The police challan had said Imran Khan and other defendants in terrorism cases.

The five cases were registered by the police stations of Sangjani, Ramna and Golra PS, in which Imran Khan and others have already obtained provisional bonds.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) in Lahore on Monday remanded Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry on remand for 14 days in the case of the attack on Jinnah House.

Earlier, the police brought the PTI leaders before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan when their pre-trial detention expired.

The investigator updated the court on the progress of the ongoing investigations and pleaded with the court to grant further physical detention to the accused to complete the investigations.

