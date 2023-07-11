Biden bets high-level diplomacy can cool heated relations with China

After three years of self-isolation by China, top aides to President Bidens are traveling to Beijing throughout the summer to try to convince and cajole Chinese officials, including Xi Jinping, the nation’s leader, about building a new foundation for relationships.

This could be the most consequential diplomatic push of Mr. Bidens’ presidency. He’s betting high-level dialogue can itself act as ballast in a relationship that’s been in a dangerous freefall for years. I think there is a way to resolve, to establish a working relationship with China that benefits them and us, Mr. Biden said in a CNN interview aired Sunday, as Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen wrapped up her visit to Beijing.

Ms. Yellen met for hours with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and a vice premier and senior economic adviser to Mr. Xi, who was relatively unknown to US officials, a sign that the exchanges could help establish important channels. face to face. Since May, the CIA director and the secretary of state have also been in Beijing, and the special climate envoy and the secretary of commerce will soon follow.

Mr Biden and his aides say forging those personal ties could be necessary to defuse crises between the world’s two major superpowers. But recent visits have also highlighted worsening structural problems in the relationship, issues that some analysts say could lead to armed conflict if mishandled.