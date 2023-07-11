Politics
Biden bets high-level diplomacy can cool heated relations with China
After three years of self-isolation by China, top aides to President Bidens are traveling to Beijing throughout the summer to try to convince and cajole Chinese officials, including Xi Jinping, the nation’s leader, about building a new foundation for relationships.
This could be the most consequential diplomatic push of Mr. Bidens’ presidency. He’s betting high-level dialogue can itself act as ballast in a relationship that’s been in a dangerous freefall for years. I think there is a way to resolve, to establish a working relationship with China that benefits them and us, Mr. Biden said in a CNN interview aired Sunday, as Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen wrapped up her visit to Beijing.
Ms. Yellen met for hours with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and a vice premier and senior economic adviser to Mr. Xi, who was relatively unknown to US officials, a sign that the exchanges could help establish important channels. face to face. Since May, the CIA director and the secretary of state have also been in Beijing, and the special climate envoy and the secretary of commerce will soon follow.
Mr Biden and his aides say forging those personal ties could be necessary to defuse crises between the world’s two major superpowers. But recent visits have also highlighted worsening structural problems in the relationship, issues that some analysts say could lead to armed conflict if mishandled.
Diplomacy has done nothing to settle the thorniest issue between the two nations, the status of Taiwan’s and China’s military ambitions in the Asia-Pacific region, which are incompatible with US military dominance there. When Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Mr. Xi in June, the Chinese leader refused to even acknowledge that the rivalry needed a framework.
That means China will continue to view a wide range of Washington’s policies as hostile acts, including export controls on advanced semiconductor technology and new military deals with other Asian countries. US and Chinese officials acknowledge that the relationship is increasingly defined by military tensions, with talks about normalizing a possible war in the two capitals.
For the first time, Mr. Xi has publicly stated this year that the United States is trying to implement a total containment of China, and there is no indication yet that the diplomacy of this summer disabuses him of this notion.
Mr Biden said in his interview that Mr Xi called him as the United States was strengthening its military alliances in the region and asked him: why are you doing this? Mr. Biden said he responded: let’s not do this to surround you. We do this to maintain stability in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea and to enhance standards for the use of international waters and airspace.
US officials say the two militaries have increasingly risky naval and air contact and any mishaps could precipitate a crisis. But military diplomacy remains a gaping gap in the relationship.
Mr. Xi and his aides rebuffed Mr. Blinken when he asked them to reopen military-to-military channels, which China closed after President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last August. And in early June, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III I had a cold shoulder of his Chinese counterpart, General Li Shangfu, at an annual security conference in Singapore. The US government imposed sanctions on Mr. Li in 2018 for military equipment purchases from Russia.
The Biden administration and Chinese officials are bracing for US domestic politics to add to tensions next year. Republican and Democratic candidates in the 2024 election should try to outdo each other in warmongering rhetoric about China. US officials say the trips this summer are meant to give the two governments a chance to have frank conversations about the relationship before the political campaign heats up.
For the Chinese, this year is the last chance before things are likely to turn much sourer next year with the US presidential election, said Yun Sun, a China foreign policy expert at the Stimson Center in Washington. Combined with China’s own economic challenges, particularly the slow recovery, Beijing has incentives to make amends. Washington too.
China wanted to receive officials from the US economic cabinet before Mr. Blinken, but the Biden administration insisted that Mr. Blinken should be the first official to visit after the secret trip of William J. Burns, the director of the CIA, in May.
Chinese officials have avoided making engagements with Mr. Blinken on major issues, including limiting exports of precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl, of which China is the main supplier. Chinese officials are suspicious of Mr. Blinken, who regularly raises issues of strategic competition and human rights. In February, he canceled his initial plans to visit due to a Chinese spy balloon episode, and he publicly said the same month that China was considering sending military aid to Russia for use in Ukraine.
Ms Yellen received a warmer welcome from last Thursday. The Chinese Ministry of Finance has issued a long statement on Monday describing his comments in favorable terms rarely seen in other recent statements on U.S.-China relations. The statement underscored Ms. Yellens’ insistence that the United States does not seek to decouple or unplug its economy from China. Less than two weeks ago, the Chinese premier warned in a speech that the United States was trying to do just that.
Perhaps most importantly, the statement from the finance ministries echoes recent calls by Ms. Yellen and Mr. Blinken for the United States and China to work together in areas where they have common interests, including global economic stability. and climate change. Effectively responding to global challenges requires coordination and cooperation between China and the United States, he added.
R. Nicholas Burns, the U.S. Ambassador to Beijing, said in an interview that direct cabinet-level engagement with Chinese leaders is very much in the U.S. interest.
In the wake of the visits of Secretaries Blinken and Yellen, we are in a stronger position to address the many points of disagreement between our governments face to face, he added, as well as to push China on the issue of fentanyl. and trying to make progress on areas of cooperation: climate change, global health, food security and agriculture.
A senior Treasury Department official said on Ms. Yellens’ flight back to Washington that her trip had been successful in building ties with China’s new economic team and putting a floor in relations between the United States and China, a favorite phrase among US officials to describe efforts with China.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to candidly discuss the diplomatic talks, said Ms Yellen and her team had gained a better understanding of the structure of China’s economic policy team and its vision for the future. health of the Chinese economy. The official said the Treasury hopes multi-level communication will happen more often to avoid misunderstandings. But the official declined to say whether Ms Yellen had invited He Lifeng, the Chinese vice premier and an economist close to Mr Xi, to Washington.
Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornell University who studies Chinese economics, said Ms Yellen’s willingness to engage with China’s economic leaders on a range of substantive issues while acknowledging differences and explaining the rationale US actions will set the tone for more constructive discussions.
Although a significant de-escalation of mutual economic hostilities is not envisaged, Yellens’ visit could help limit any further escalation of bilateral economic and trade tensions despite mounting anti-China rhetoric in Washington, he said. .
However, the two governments expect further clashes over investment limitations, export controls and sanctions. US officials have tried to signal to Chinese officials that it is a new normal in relations that the US is considering cutting very specific trade ties with China due to national security concerns. The idea was expressed most clearly by Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, in an April speech when he said the United States would protect fundamental technologies with a small yard and a tall fence.
The Chinese government continues to push back against US sanctions against hundreds of Chinese entities and individuals that were imposed as punishment for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.
Some Chinese scholars are skeptical about the sustainability of the goodwill of Ms Yellens’ visit. Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said Ms Yellens’ most significant comments were those in which she said the United States would continue to diversify supply chains away from China. and take targeted action to defend their national security.
It summarizes two fundamental policies that the United States has adopted persistently and with repeated escalation, he wrote in a text message.
Wu Xinbo, the dean of international studies at Fudan University, said the long-term effect of Ms Yellens’ visit depends on how it plays out in politics. Technology issues have moved so centrally into the relationship that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondos’ visit will be key to showing whether the United States is ready to address China’s concerns, he said.
To some extent, his visit is more important than Yellens’ visit, he said.
China has agreed to resume the climate dialogue after suspending it last August. John Kerry, the special envoy for the climate, plans to land in Beijing on Sunday for four days of talks. China and the United States are the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases, and the use of coal in China continues to grow despite the parallel expansion of its renewable energy capacity.
There is a lot of heavy work that now needs to be done to achieve our goals, Mr. Kerry said in an interview last Thursday, and the news coming from the scientific community around the world should be very alarming for everyone.
At least three Chinese ministers are expected to visit the United States by October. It would pave the way for what will likely be the most important diplomatic engagement of the year: Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi meeting in San Francisco in November on the sidelines of an economic summit of Asia-Pacific nations.
Lisa Friedman contributed report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/10/us/politics/biden-china-diplomacy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden bets high-level diplomacy can cool heated relations with China
- The UK’s FTSE 100 rose on rising energy. real estate stock price decline
- 617 CRICKET LN, MCSHERRYSTOWN, PA 17344 For Sale | MLS#PAAD2009778
- Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco wore a sheer lace dress that made jaws drop
- Imran Khan asks for IMF ‘guarantee’ for timely general elections in Pakistan: media report
- Trump lawyers agree to delay pre-trial conference in classified documents case
- ASIO, the Australian spy agency, unveils the list of job candidates
- Southwest US faces record heat as global temperatures soar
- Mortal Kombat 1 Fans Convinced Scorpion’s Ghost of Tsushima Actor
- Yemen: the situation on the ground remains fragile
- A manually recorded 6.2-magnitude earthquake off Barbuda
- Biden to meet Turkey’s Erdogan and Ukraine’s Zelensky at NATO summit