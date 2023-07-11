Imran’s bail extended in eight cases – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: A magistrate’s court on Monday extended the bail of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in eight cases.

His wife’s bail in the Toshakhana watch case has also been extended until July 19.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Farrukh Fareed Baloch resumed the hearing of Mr. Khan’s pre-arrest bail applications in the First Information Reports (FIRs) recorded in the Posts Shehzad and Khanna city police.

His lawyer argued that the police are registering more cases against the PTI president after he was granted redress in a few cases. He told the judge that Mr Khan was due to appear in 19 cases in various courts on Monday.

According to the lawyer, the former prime minister was also pursuing 16 petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Meanwhile, ADSJ Tahir Abbas Sipra resumed hearing into Mr Khan’s bail applications in six cases, including one registered with Kohsar police for tempering with a receipt regarding the sale of gifts by Toshakhana.

Both Mr Khan and his wife were named as defendants in the FIR. His lawyer informed the judge that the president of the PTI had filed a petition with the IHC, requesting the transfer of the cases pending before his court to another judge.

He said the IHC would likely accept the petition on Tuesday. He told the court that the president of the PTI had yet to participate in the investigation in some of the FIRs and requested an adjournment until July 19.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned until the said date. The President of the PTI filed nine motions seeking bail in the FIRs in which he was named as a defendant.

The FIRs included one recorded at RA Bazar Police Station in Rawalpindi about the attack on GHQ and the desecration of the martyrs’ monuments. The other FIRs were registered in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Mianwali. The petitions could not be scheduled for hearing because IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq was on leave on Monday.

Posted in Dawn, July 11, 2023

