Jokowi Inaugurates Cisumdawu Toll Road in Twin Tunnels

President Joko Widodo is due to inaugurate the opening of all toll roads in Cisumdawu today, Tuesday (11/7/2023). However, the grand opening venue which was originally scheduled to be held at Ujungjaya Utama (GT) Toll Gate has been moved to the Twin Tunnel or Twin Tunnels.

“Moving to the Twin Tunnel,” came the voice of one of the officers speaking from behind a handy walkie-talkie.

This suddenly kept the officers busy since morning at the Ujungjaya Utama GT.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT

surveillance detikjabar at around 08:14 WIB, a number of people appeared to be rushing to their vehicles to pass the location of the Twin Tunnel.

A number of primary and middle school students who had prepared to welcome the arrival of the president were picked up by several city transports (angkot). Officers from various elements also seemed concerned about the change of venue for the inauguration.

Meanwhile, upon arrival detikjabar At the twin tunnel or where the inauguration was to take place, officers were seen busy preparing everything at the inauguration site as well as welcoming the arrival of President Joko Widodo.

This takes into account that the toll roads in the twin tunnels have been actively operated and have tariffs. Seen at the venue PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono who arrived at the venue around 08:55 WIB.

when asked detikjabar Regarding the reason for the change of venue for the inauguration, Basuki said that the president probably wanted a new atmosphere at the inauguration.

“Maybe you want to see what’s green here, just want something else, usually right in front of the toll, now maybe you want something else,” he said.

Basuki admitted that he knew the place of the inauguration since 04:00 WIB. He also denied when asked by reporters if there had been any coordination with PT.CKJT.

“There’s already (coordination),” he said.

Basuki explained that before inaugurating, President Joko Widodo, who flew in from Kertajati airport, planned to visit a market in Sumedang first.

“He (Jokowi) landed at Kertajati and usually went to the market first to check prices, after that he entered Cimalaka toll and then headed to the inauguration site,” he said. -he explains.

Until the publication of this news, a number of elements of various elements were still awaiting the arrival of President Joko Widodo.

As known, previously with a total length of about 62 kilometers, Cisumdawu Toll Road was actually operational or tariffed, namely from Cileunyi Toll Gate (GT) to Cimalaka GT or Section 1 in section 3.

Meanwhile, from Cimalaka GT to Ujungjaya Main GT or Section 4, Section 5 to Section 6 did not work normally. The toll road section was only functionally operated in the face of the return flow of 2023 yesterday. This is because there are several points that are still under development.

With the inauguration of Cisumdawu Toll Road opening from Section 1 to Section 6, Cisumdawu Toll Road Section is already connected to access Cipali Toll Road at Dawuan Junction which is located at the KM 152 of the Cipali toll road.

Watch the video “Jokowi Appreciates Sumedang’s Success in Reducing Digital Stunting“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(You)