GOP presidential candidates jump to defend Iowa governor against Trump criticism

On Monday, a handful of Republican presidential candidates came to the defense of Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who holds a particularly powerful post as governor of the first GOP caucus state after former President Donald Trump criticized her for remaining neutral in the 2024 nominating contest.

Reynolds said she would attend events for all of the contestants if they wished and her schedule permitted. But Trump advisers have particularly taken issue with the governor attending several Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis events and joining Casey DeSantis last week on his first solo campaign trip to the state. The former president criticized Reynolds’ neutrality on Monday, saying he bolstered his successful 2018 gubernatorial bid with his endorsement.

Trump’s critics put him at odds with the popular Iowa GOP governor, who won re-election by nearly 19 points last fall and it marks a divisive moment between the 2024 Republican frontrunner and some of the candidates trying to overthrow it.

DeSantis in a tweet called the Iowa governor a strong leader who knows how to ignore tweets and get it done. He added: She got a landslide re-election because she did great, and she’s about to offer even more to Iowans in the special session.

Reynolds, who was in high demand in the first caucus state, has also attended and spoken at campaign events for other candidates, including South Carolina senator Tim Scott and the former governor of Carolina. of the South Nikki Haley.

Haley called the governor a conservative rock star in a tweet. As I always say, Iowa grows strong women!

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is running on a more explicitly anti-Trump platform, called former presidents critics of dictatorial Reynolds, tweeting: No one should be attacked for refusing to support a politician. This behavior is dictatorial. I applaud @KimReynoldsIA for hosting all GOP candidates in Iowa. America deserves better than Donald Trump.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told CNN Erin Burnett on OutFront that Reynolds is doing a great job being neutral.

I trust Kim Reynolds. I think she does a great job. And, of course, everyone loves campaigning with Kim. Shes super popular in Iowa, he said.

Trump took credit for Reynolds’ victory in Iowa and often mentions that her husband went hunting with his son Donald Trump Jr. when talking about the governor.

I opened the governorship to Kim Reynolds, and when she fell behind, I APPROVED her, made big rallies, and she won. Now she wants to stay NEUTRAL. I don’t invite her to events! Trump said on his social media website Truth Social on Monday.

Reynolds assumed the governorship in 2017 after Trump hired former Iowa governor Terry Branstad as ambassador to China.

CNN has reached out to Reynolds for comment.

It was his perceived comfort with DeSantis that angered Trump and his team the most.

By attending all of the DeSantiss events, and just one of the Trumps, she’s not really doing a good job of being neutral, a source close to Trump said. We don’t sit around talking about it, but we think she showed a preference for [Ron DeSantis].

During Trump’s first trip to Iowa after launching his 2024 presidential bid, sources close to the former president complained that Reynolds had appeared to beam a few days earlier at a DeSantis event and seemed less enthusiastic when he appeared next to Trump.

Reynolds did not appear at the Trumps event in the state last Friday. Despite Trump’s claim that he does not invite Reynolds to his events, a source described the governor as having a standing invite to all Trump events.

