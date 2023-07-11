NATO summit bolstered by deal to advance Sweden’s bid to join the alliance

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) The NATO summit will begin Tuesday with renewed momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step towards unity Western leaders have held to demonstrate in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision is an important step towards Sweden’s membership and will ease tensions in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

It’s a historic day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday evening, announcing the deal after days of intensive meetings.

As part of the deal, Erdogan said he would ask Turkey’s parliament to approve Sweden’s NATO membership. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to take a similar step.

The result is also a victory for US President Joe Biden, who has touted NATO expansion as an example of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has backfired on Moscow. Finland has already become the 31st member of the alliance, and Sweden is on the verge of becoming the 32nd.

Biden arrived in Vilnius on Monday evening and was due to meet Erdogan on Tuesday evening. Biden was also attending a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, of which Sweden is a member, in the afternoon.

It is unclear how some of Erdogan’s other demands will be resolved. He was looking for advanced American fighter planes and a path to European Union membership. The White House expressed support for both, but publicly insisted the issues were unrelated to Sweden’s NATO membership.

Biden, in a statement, thanked Erdogan for pledging to forward Sweden’s Ascension Protocol to Turkey’s Grand National Assembly for speedy ratification.

I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and Turkey to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area, Biden added.

The reference to boosting Turkey’s defense capability was a nod to Biden’s pledge to help Turkey acquire new F-16 fighter jets, according to an administration official.

The Biden administration has backed the Turkish desire to buy 40 new F-16s along with retrofit kits from the United States. for Sweden, its human rights record and other concerns.

The official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the White House had cautiously hoped but wasn’t sure it could bring Erdogan in before the summit. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have been working on the phone for the past few days, speaking with Erdogan as well as senior Turkish and Swedish officials.

In Washington, Menendez said he continued to have my reservations about supplying the fighter jet to Turkey. If the Biden administration could show that Turkey would not use F-16s belligerently against other NATO members, especially its neighbor Greece, and meet other conditions, then there could be a way forward, Menendez told reporters.

NATO leaders will still have other big issues to discuss at their summit, including Ukraine’s desire to join NATO. The Baltic states, including Lithuania, which hosts the event, have been pushing for a strong show of support and a clear path to Ukraine’s membership.

The United States and Germany resisted this, and Biden said last week that Ukraine was not ready to join. NATO members, he told CNN, must meet all the conditions, from democratization to a whole host of other issues,” a nod to longstanding concerns about governance and security. corruption in Kyiv.

Moreover, some fear that Ukraine’s integration into NATO will serve more as a provocation to Russia than as a deterrent against aggression.

Stoltenberg wrote in Foreign Affairs on Monday that the alliance would strengthen our political ties by forming a NATO-Ukraine Council, which would be a platform for decision-making and consultation in the event of a crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit on Wednesday. He plans to meet with Biden while there, according to two administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that were not announced.

Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine will eventually become a member of NATO, a commitment made in 2008 under President George W. Bush. The NATO chief did not give further details.

However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said NATO had agreed to drop the requirement for a membership action plan,” a move he says shortens our path to NATO.

Biden spent Monday in the UK, where he met King Charles III for the first time since assuming the throne. After a royal welcome at Windsor Castle, they discussed mobilizing financial support to tackle climate change.

The President also visited 10 Downing Street to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It was their sixth meeting, reflecting the close ties between the two countries.

After the NATO summit, Biden will travel to Helsinki to celebrate Finland’s recent entry into NATO and meet with Nordic leaders.

___

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.